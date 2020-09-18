New York, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Circuit Market By Type, By Use, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972084/?utm_source=GNW



A patient circuit or a breathing circuit is a medical device which connects a patient and a ventilator.It brings about an exchange of gases particularly supply of oxygen and removal of carbon dioxide.



This is sometimes used for delivering drugs or inhalational anesthetic agents to the patients. This is a consistent and suitable device which ensures the safety of patient.



Global patient circuit market is projected to grow from an estimated $ 1.2 billion in 2019 to $ 2.5 billion by 2025. The global patient circuit market is driven by the increasing geriatric population suffering from various diseases, especially respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, pulmonary embolism, lung cancer, among others. This has drastically increased the number of patients and requirement for continuous monitoring of their health. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been further propelling the growth of patient circuit market. Furthermore, increasing investments, improvements in the existing patient circuits and new patient circuit launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities through 2025.



The global patient circuit market is segmented on the basis of type, use, application, end user, and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into open, closed and semi-closed.



The closed type patient circuit segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period since this is the most conventional type of patient circuit system as it contains the carbon dioxide in the system itself and manages it locally. Additionally, it has a reservoir due to which complete rebreathing is possible.



Among all the regions, North America dominated the global patient circuit market in 2019 and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Major players operating in the patient circuit market include Dragerwerk AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Braun & Company Ltd, Bio-Med Devices, Inc., Smith’s Group plc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Ambu, A/S, Teleflex Inc, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd, Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., WilMarc, LLC, Hamilton Medical AG, Penlon Limited, Ace Medical Corporation, Fritz Stephan GmbH, Medec International BV, Triton Electronic Systems Ltd. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global patient circuit market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global patient circuit market from 2019 to 2025.

• To classify and forecast global patient circuit market based on type, use, application, end user, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global patient circuit market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global patient circuit market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global patient circuit market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global patient circuit market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global patient circuit market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of patient circuit manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global patient circuit market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Patient circuit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to medical device market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global patient circuit market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Patient Circuit Market, By Type:

o Open

o Closed

o Semi-Closed

• Global Patient Circuit Market, By Use:

o Single

o Reusable

• Global Patient Circuit Market, By Application:

o Anesthesia

o Respiratory Dysfunction

o Others

• Global Patient Circuit Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Centers

o Others

• Global Patient Circuit Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global patient circuit market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

