NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of LRN Corporation (“LRN”) announced today the appointment of Kevin Michielsen as Chief Executive Officer of the leading ethics and compliance education and technology company.



Michielsen brings to LRN deep domain expertise in SaaS technology, law and compliance, and significant experience scaling businesses both organically and through acquisition. Most recently, Michielsen was CEO of Watermark, an educational assessment and analytics software business serving the higher education industry. Prior to that, he was President of American Lawyer Media, and held leadership roles at Visant Corporation, LexisNexis and McKinsey & Company.

As LRN embarks on its next phase of growth, including a significant 2018 investment from Leeds Equity Partners and the recent acquisition of Interactive Services, Michielsen will work closely with Dov Seidman, LRN’s Founder and Chairman of the Board, in furthering LRN’s impact on companies and employees around the world.

“We are in a time of increasing focus and scrutiny on corporate and individual conduct, accelerated by the global pandemic and an intensifying awareness of societal inequalities. In response, companies throughout the world are urgently reimagining the workplace, redefining leadership and seeking to build cultures that are genuinely aligned and inclusive,” said Dov Seidman, LRN Founder and Chairman. “We are excited to welcome Kevin to LRN to help us expand our business both organically and inorganically, committed as always to our mission of putting ethics and compliance at the heart of corporate operations and helping to inspire principled employee behavior,” added Seidman.

“I’m thrilled to lead LRN in order to build on its rich 25-year history of offering its partner community education, learning technology, communications and advisory services that not only reduce the risk of noncompliance, but also help elevate ethical behavior, leading to stronger, values-based cultures and better performance,” said Kevin Michielsen. “I look forward to partnering closely with Dov, the LRN team and Leeds Equity Partners as we seek to meet these critical needs of companies across the globe,” added Michielsen.

LRN’s mission is to inspire principled performance. Since 1994, LRN has helped over 25 million people at more than 700 companies worldwide simultaneously navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and make ethical decisions, and has also helped hundreds of companies foster ethical, responsible, and inclusive cultures. LRN’s combination of practical tools, education, and strategic advice helps companies translate their values into concrete corporate practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable competitive advantage. In partnership with LRN, companies need not choose between living principles and maximizing profits, or between enhancing reputation and growing revenue: all are a product of principled performance. As a global company, LRN works with organizations in more than 100 countries.

