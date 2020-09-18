NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Vaping Emerges from a Cloud.”



A recent report noted that the global market for e-cigarettes, estimated to reach $16.9 billion in 2020, is projected to more than triple in size, reaching $59.3 billion by 2027. Those numbers, indicating a CAGR of 19.6% during the next seven years, include double-digit growth in all the main e-cigarette markets, including the United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) is focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature, dominant brands — exactly what’s needed to capture significant market share in the burgeoning vaping sector. The exclusive distributor of the Bidi Stick, Kaival Brands has developed solid national distribution channels with future growth in mind. Consequently, the company’s products are currently available in thousands of retail and convenience store locations nationwide.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Kaival Brands is focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Kaival’s vision is to develop internally, acquire, own or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.KaivalBrands.com .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

