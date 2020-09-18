Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Workflow Automation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The workflow automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.
It is a series of automation processes in a business that has replaced the repetitive and predefined human tasks to achieve workflow efficiency. Businesses that implement workflow automation in the process are more efficient, save time and money, and minimize the likelihood of errors, as it helps in streamline communication and empowers employees to manage their own time resulting in more workplace efficiency.
The growth of the market is strongly driven by the changing nature of businesses, increasing investment in business process management technology and advancements in technologies that provide quick help to industries with large volumes of data and functionalities.
Key Market Trends
Retail industry is expected to register a significant growth
North America is expected to have highest market share
North American region is experiencing an increased number of strategic partnerships between workflow automation tool vendors and various services provider. For instance, Northside, one of the leading hospitals in the United States has created a custom mobile workflow application on TrackVia platform, that automates every step-in sterilization audit process and replaced the cumbersome manual documentation process. Furthermore, the mobile application prompts and allows employees to attach photos, enter notes to tasks, captures timestamps for each task and provide instant visibility and real-time report.
The telecom industry in the United States has adopted robotic process automation to overcome low performance, high operational costs. For instance, AT&T, the largest telecom in the United States, has implemented robotic process automation to save money in operations. It provides real-time outage information, manages impacted dispatch tickets and call information for customers who are impacted by outages. The company has reduced cost of around USD 3 million per year.
Competitive Landscape
The workflow automation market is competitive and consists of several major players, such as IBM Corporation, Software AG, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Xerox Corporation, Appian Corporation. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing adoption of IoT across industries
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data Security Concerns
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Solution
5.2.1 Software
5.2.2 Service
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Banking
5.3.2 Telecom
5.3.3 Retail
5.3.4 Manufacturing and Logistics
5.3.6 Energy and Utilities
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 By Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
5.4.4.1 Latin America
5.4.4.2 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Software AG
6.1.3 Oracle Corporation
6.1.4 Pegasystems Inc.
6.1.5 Appian Corporation
6.1.6 Bizagi
6.1.7 IPsoft Inc.
6.1.8 Newgen Software Technologies Limited
6.1.9 Nintex Global Limited
6.1.10 Xerox Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET TRENDS AND FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES
