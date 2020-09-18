Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Route Optimization Software Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The route optimization software market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Route optimization helps the drivers to complete the task in less time. This software eliminates the daily manual hours of planning with automated multi-stop route planning ability.
According to a global survey conducted by Verizon, in 2019, among the surveyed fleet managers, more than one-third of fleet managers who do not use route optimization solutions were of the opinion that they would expect an increase in productivity if they implemented the technology. The survey also indicates that over 53% of companies that make use of route optimization software reported actual productivity increases - with most of the respondents reporting positive growth in productivity (53% respondents) and compliance (52% respondents).
Key Market Trends
Growing Focus on Reducing Environmental Impact and Increasing Productivity of Fleet is Expected to the Market Growth
North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share
Competitive Landscape
With the increasing growth opportunities in the market, the market has been witnessing continuous new entrants offering similar route optimization software solutions. Due to these new entrants, companies are focusing on making product innovations to gain on competitive advantage. Some of the recent developments made by the vendors in the market are mentioned below.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Use of Logistics-Specific Solutions
4.2.2 Declining Hardware and Connectivity Costs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Handling Structured and Unstructured Data
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Assessment on the Impact of COVID-19 on the market
5 EMERGING TECHNOLOGY TRENDS
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Deployment Mode
6.1.1 On-Premise
6.1.2 Cloud
6.2 By Organization Size
6.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprise
6.2.2 Large Enterprise
6.3 By End-user Vertical
6.3.1 On-Demand Food Delivery
6.3.2 Retail and Food Delivery
6.3.3 Field Services
6.3.4 Ride Hailing & Taxi Services
6.3.5 Other End-user Verticals
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles*
7.1.1 Trimble, Inc.
7.1.2 Caliper Corporation
7.1.3 Descartes Systems Group Inc
7.1.4 ESRI Global Inc,
7.1.5 Google LLC
7.1.6 Llamasoft Inc.
7.1.7 Microlise Group Limited
7.1.8 Omnitracs LLC
7.1.9 Ortec BV
7.1.10 Paragon Software Systems PLC
7.1.11 PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG
7.1.12 Quintiq LLC
7.1.13 Route4me LLC
7.1.14 Routific Inc.
7.1.15 Verizon Connect Solutions Inc.
7.1.16 WorkWave LLC
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
