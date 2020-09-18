SOUTHFIELD, MI, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of data-driven spend management solutions, announced today that it was featured on CIO Applications’ list of the “Top 10 Procurement Solution Providers” for 2020.

In its fourth annual edition, CIO Applications selected the top 10 procurement solution providers that are set to transform the supply chain management landscape and that can escalate the chances of organizational growth. During these times of change in our global economy, organizations are increasingly adopting digital technologies like AI, data analytics, and automation and expectations from procurement are evolving. These innovative technologies are helping managers automate procurement tasks and increase profitability for their organizations by enhancing market visibility and turning procurement into a more strategic role.

Xeeva was among the 10 companies chosen by CIO Applications because it empowers organizations to take control of their costs, improve compliance, reduce risk, and drive better bottom-line results. Its full suite AI-powered spend management software helps businesses transform procurement processes and reveals insights no other solution can see. From spend analytics to sourcing to procurement, the power of Xeeva’s advanced technology and its patented AI eliminates tedious procurement tasks, provides actionable insights, and drives actual results across organizations’ indirect spend.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of the ‘Top 10 Procurement Solution Providers’ this year,” said Nina Vellayan, President & CEO of Xeeva. “With so much unpredictability in today’s economy, businesses need real-time visibility into their spend in order to make smarter decisions every day. We believe this award offers strong validation of our vision for procurement technology, and we’re grateful that CIO Applications has once again recognized us as leaders in this space.”

CIO Applications has recognized Xeeva multiple times over the years. In 2016, the spend management software company was included as one of the “Top 25 Procurement Solution Companies Transforming Business” and was featured again in the “Top 25 Procurement Solution Providers”.

Read the full article here to learn more about how Xeeva helps organizations gain global visibility into indirect spend to increase profitability.

About CIO Applications

CIO Applications is a technology print magazine, published from Fremont, CA that is a prime platform for CIOs to discuss and ponder about innovative enterprise solutions. While analyzing the U.S. media landscape, it is a comprehensive tool that helps the upcoming enterprise IT vendors to engage and showcase the solutions for the enterprises. It helps technology leaders with the analysis on new technologies and gives a better understanding of the role that enterprise solutions play in achieving the business goals. For more info: www.cioapplications.com.

About Xeeva

Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. From delivering unparalleled data quality and completeness to intelligent guided buying for managing complex procurement operations, take advantage of Xeeva’s unique combination of AI-powered technology, industry insights, and domain expertise to maximize your procurement efficiency and savings. Xeeva transforms indirect spend management with best practices around spend analytics, data enrichment, sourcing, and procure-to-pay solutions that drive better, more strategic decision-making and deliver real financial impact to the enterprise. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

