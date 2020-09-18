The following decisions were adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid (company code 303090867, registered office at Savanorių pr. 28, Vilnius) on 18 September 2020:

1. Election of the audit company of AB Amber Grid and determination of the terms of payment for audit services for years the period of 2020-2021

Adopted resolution:

“1.1. UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers has been elected as the audit company that will perform the audit of the set of consolidated and company financial statements of AB Amber Grid prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted in the European Union for the period of 2020 - 2021;

1.2. To set the maximum remuneration not exceeding EUR 161 568 for the audit services referred to in point 1.1 of this Decision (not exceeding EUR 80 784 excluding VAT for the audit services for each financial year). "

