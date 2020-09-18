BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today participation and presentations at the following virtual conferences:

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

o Fireside Chat: September 22 at 4:10 p.m. ET Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

o Fireside Chat: October 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

o Corporate presentation: Available on-demand October 12

o Panel presentation, “Accelerating Biotherapeutic Development and Production for Increased Market Impact of Life-Saving Therapeutics”: Available on-demand October 12

o Panel presentation, “Cell and Gene Therapy Portfolio Strategy”: Available on-demand October 15

The live webcast presentations from the Oppenheimer and Chardan conferences will be accessible on Homology’s website in the Investors section, and the webcast replays will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentations. For on-demand webcasts from the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa conference, please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for full information.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com .

Company Contacts:

Theresa McNeely Chief Communications Officer and Patient Advocate tmcneely@homologymedicines.com 781-301-7277

Media Contact: Cara Mayfield Senior Director, Patient Advocacy and Corporate Communications cmayfield@homologymedicines.com

781-691-3510



