King George, VA, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Flow, Inc . (FFLO:OTCPINK), whose current subsidiaries provide vehicle dismantling and the recycling of OEM auto parts and supplies; scrap metal processing; and auto leasing, today announced the formation of the Company’s Advisory Board and introduced its first member, Jeff Russell, who will serve as the Advisory Board’s Director of Marketing Strategies.



Mr. Russell possesses over thirty years of international business leadership experience with a focus on revenue generation in a variety of disparate sectors. Specifically, he has expertise developing rapid growth strategies for start-up and early stage organizations, expanding global markets, and building sustainable success.

“Mr. Russell’s experience and areas of expertise will be extremely valuable as Free Flow subsidiaries expand their reach both domestically and in international markets,” commented Mr. Sabir Saleem, CEO of Free Flow, Inc. “We are grateful Jeff has agreed to join our newly-formed Advisory Board and look forward to his contributions toward growing the Company’s operations.”

As a pioneer in global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and healthcare technology project management, Mr. Russell has lived and worked in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. He is an accomplished thought leader and public speaker.

Throughout his career, Mr. Russell has consulted with or directed customer acquisition and customer retention operations involving several Fortune 500 and government organizations. He thrives on developing solutions for complex problems or new markets opportunities.

Further, Mr. Russell has led multi-location operations related to direct access medical lab testing at several locations. He has also participated in developing next generation technology, business development and telemedicine solutions for hospitals and clinics.

ABOUT FREE FLOW, INC.

Free Flow, Inc., traded under the stock ticker symbol “FFLO”, is a Delaware company that creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products and services. Through its current subsidiaries – Accurate Auto Parts, Inc., Motor & Metals, Inc., and Citi Autos, Corp. – the Company provides OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) recycled auto parts and supplies from a warehousing and shipping facility on its 19-plus acre facility in King George, Virginia, USA. Every year, approximately eleven million cars are scrapped and end up in salvage yards for reprocessing. FFLO helps to reduce the carbon footprint involved in the production of new parts and steel products through the sales of recycled auto parts and supplies.

