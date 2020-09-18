VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS is proudly recognizing TELUS International, which builds high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions, for receiving several notable third party rankings and awards in recent months.

“These important accolades from distinguished third parties highlight our TELUS International team’s longstanding commitment to providing outstanding customer experiences and advancing digital transformation for our valued clients on a global basis, prior to and during the global health pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “This body of recognition is a testament to the unique ability of our TELUS International team to set an inspiring example of what it means to truly put our customers first and ensure citizens have access to the tools and resources they need to stay connected to the people and information that matter the most.”

In 2020 thus far, TELUS International has been the recipient of several prestigious industry accolades:

In recognition of its industry-leading innovation for conversational AI (chatbots) and robotic process automation (RPA) solutions. TELUS International was instrumental in helping TELUS win the 2020 Digital Transformation Award under the category of AI-fueled Digital Transformation from IT World Canada (ITWC).

For the second consecutive year, TELUS International was named a 'Leader' and 'Star Performer' in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix®, highlighting the organisation's agility to quickly adapt to shifting market demand and consumer behavior to seamlessly meet the CX needs of its clients' customers.

Highlighting its commitment to design, build, and deliver innovative digital solutions that elevate customer experience for the brands it partners with, TELUS International was a Stevie Winner in the Business Intelligence Solution category for Customer Journey Analytics and in the Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category at the 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

In recognition of its innovative new uses of HR-related technology, programs, and media during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep employees productive, trained, informed, and safe, TELUS International was a 2020 Stevie Winner in the category of Most Innovative Use of HR Technology During the Pandemic - United States at the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

At the 2020 Stevie International Business Awards, TELUS International was recognized in the Exemplary Employer category for demonstrating extra commitment to keeping their employees working, paid, and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in the Valuable Corporate Response category for ensuring the well-being of their employees, customers, and communities.



For the fourth consecutive year, TELUS International was recognized as one of the world's best outsourcing providers across size and growth, customer references, awards, and certifications, programs for innovation and CSR by being named on the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 list in the Leader category with an All-Star ranking for 2020.

“These recent awards and rankings reflect the remarkable efforts of our global team members who embody spirited teamwork, a passion for growth, the courage to innovate and the ability to embrace change and initiate opportunity - foundational values that we share with TELUS,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “After 15 plus years, they are deeply embedded in our company’s DNA as key elements of our company’s culture that have truly enabled us to differentiate ourselves by putting customers and the value of human connection first.”

