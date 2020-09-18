Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Ms. Andrea Fiederer has joined the Board of Directors effective September 17, 2020.



Ms. Fiederer has over 20 years of marketing and business experience and currently holds the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), Canada’s leading alternative financial services provider.

Andrea began her career in management consulting at KPMG Consulting and has held progressively senior marketing roles at Telus, XM Satellite Radio and Mobilicity. In her current role, she is responsible for goeasy’s brand stewardship, customer experience, digital strategy and communications. Andrea is also a founding member of goeasy’s Women in Leadership program, which is designed to help grow and develop female talent within the organization and was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2016 through the Women’s Executive Network (WXN). Andrea holds a Master of Business Degree from the Schulich School of Business and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from McGill University.

“It is a pleasure to have Andrea joining our Board,” said Sam Duboc, Chair of the Board of Directors of Avante Logixx. “Andrea is a seasoned executive leader and brings a wealth of knowledge with her in transforming and growing businesses. I look forward to working with her as we continue to execute on our strategic vision of building a one stop shop security solutions provider.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Avante Logixx Board at this exciting time in the Company’s history,” said Andrea Fiederer. “I’m looking forward to working with Avante’s talented management team as they continue to grow their industry leading security platforms and execute against their strategic plans.”

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

