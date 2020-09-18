Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ilia Shpurov as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Shpurov has a long history of technological developments, patents and entrepreneurial achievements in biotech. Most recently Mr. Shpurov purchased Kraspharma ( http://kraspharma.ru ) in 2008 and has built it into one of the top pharmaceutical companies in Russia. Mr. Shpurov also created the Pereslavsky Group technology park in 2004. It is now the largest technology park in Russia in terms of residents and size (4 square kilometers of land and 560,000 meters in building space). Mr. Shpurov is also Vice President of the International Congress of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs ( http://www.ic-ie.com ) .



Mr. Shpurov brings unique experience to the board of directors and is a well-known businessman throughout Europe. His expertise in pharmaceutical growth will power Rafarma toward its goals of worldwide growth and profitability.

Vladimir Dolgolenko CEO of Rafarma stated “we are very excited Mr. Shpurov has joined the board. His expertise, knowledge, reputation and resources will prove invaluable to the company in the coming months and years. We are extremely excited for the opportunities he brings to the company moving forward.”

