Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-09-25

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2029-11-121061
SE00112819220.75 %1,000 +/- 250
﻿2032-06-01
1056
SE00045172902.25 %1,000 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-09-29

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on SEP 25, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 million in issue SGB 1061 and 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1056

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON SEP 25, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se