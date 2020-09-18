LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), announced today the continued growth of its dedicated Emerging Markets Sales and Trading Group with the hiring of senior sales professional, Erik Hammes. Erik joins Imperial Capital in Stamford, CT where the Company has been adding key credit sales and trading talent over the past year. Erik will report to James Kenney and Matt Clinton who joined Imperial Capital in November 2019 to co-head its Global Emerging Markets Sales & Trading Group.



"We are building an incredibly strong credit sales & trading team with years of experience across the asset classes and Erik joining us will allow our team to further provide our clients with emerging markets trading ideas,” said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital, LLC.

Erik Hammes joins Imperial as a Managing Director with over 23 years of credit sales and trading experience. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Hammes was a Director, Emerging Markets Credit Trader with Stifel. Prior to this, he was with JPMorgan for 15 years, most recently as an Executive Director, Emerging Markets Credit Trader. Mr. Hammes began his career in High Grade Trading with Bear Stearns. Mr. Hammes earned an MBA from NYU and a BA from Georgetown University.

“Having worked with Erik in the past, I am very glad to have him on the team. Adding quality hires in Emerging Markets is a key part of our growth strategy,” said James Kenny, Global Co-Head of Emerging Markets Sales & Trading.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com .

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

