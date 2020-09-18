TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that a quarterly dividend payment of US$0.125 per common share will be paid on October 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2020. The payment represents the 14th quarterly dividend payment made to shareholders following the Company’s adoption of a dividend policy in March 2017. The Company’s quarterly dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes. For Canadian shareholders the US dollar dividend payment will be converted to Canadian dollars using the spot price exchange rate on October 13, 2020, the date prior to the payment date.



About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a growing gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that produced 974,615 ounces in 2019. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

