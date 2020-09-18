REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective September 17, 2020, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 118,000 shares of the common stock of the Company to six newly hired non-officer employees, with a per share exercise price of $19.07, the closing trading price on the grant date.



A Vice President was also granted an option to purchase 45,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, with a per share exercise price of $19.07, the closing trading price on the grant date.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biologics company that develops and commercializes its own high-quality biosimilar therapeutics as well as those of others seeking capable access to the United States market. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in product development and commercialization, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Headquartered in the United States, Coherus is committed to reducing healthcare system costs and expanding patient access of essential therapeutics.

Coherus has commercialized UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the United States and received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus is advancing late-stage clinical products CHS-1420, a Humira® (adalimumab) biosimilar, Bioeq’s Lucentis® (ranibizumab) biosimilar and Innovent’s Avastin® (bevacizumab) biosimilar towards commercialization. The Company is also advancing early-stage clinical products including, CHS-2020, an Eylea® (aflibercept) biosimilar. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com .

