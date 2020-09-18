New York, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Biotechnology Market Research Report by Crop Type, by Type, by Product Type, by Mode of Application, by Function, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968805/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market is expected to grow from USD 31,158.52 Million in 2019 to USD 56,315.91 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.36%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Agricultural Biotechnology to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Crop Type, the Agricultural Biotechnology Market studied across Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Macroindicators, and Oilseeds & Pulses.



Based on Type, the Agricultural Biotechnology Market studied across Animals, Microbes, and Plants. The Animals further studied across Conventional Techniques, Established Genetic Modification, and New Breeding Techniques. The Microbes further studied across Conventional Techniques, Established Genetic Modification, and New Breeding Techniques. The Plants further studied across Conventional Techniques, Established Genetic Modification, and New Breeding Techniques.



Based on Product Type, the Agricultural Biotechnology Market studied across Macrobials, Microbials, Natural Products, and Semichemicals.



Based on Mode of Application , the Agricultural Biotechnology Market studied across Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, and Soil Treatment.



Based on Function, the Agricultural Biotechnology Market studied across Crop Enhancement and Crop protection. The Crop Enhancement further studied across Biofertilizers and Biostimulants. The Crop protection further studied across Biocontrol.



Based on Application, the Agricultural Biotechnology Market studied across Antibiotic Development, Biofuels, Flower Culturing, Nutritional Supplements, Transgenic Crops & Animals, and Vaccine Development.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Agricultural Biotechnology Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Agricultural Biotechnology Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market including ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc., Certis U.S.A. LLC, China National Chemical Corporation Ltd., Corteva, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Evogene Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited., Groupe Limagrain Holding, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Nufarm Limited, Performance Plants Inc., Syngenta AG, The Monsanto Company, Valent BioSciences LLC, VILMORIN & CIE, and Yield10 Biosciences Inc..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Agricultural Biotechnology Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market?

