BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Verizon Foundation announced $300,000 in donations to support immediate relief efforts across communities in California, Oregon and Washington impacted by the wildfires, as well as hardest hit areas of Alabama and Florida impacted by Hurricane Sally. In the West, $200,000 will be donated to the American Red Cross for fire relief and in the South $100,000 to Feeding the Gulf Coast to aid in their emergency response after Hurricane Sally.



“While 2020 continues to be an unpredictable and challenging year across the country and around the globe, you can be certain we’ll be there to support our communities in a time of crisis,” says Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “We will ensure they stay connected when those connections matter most and help them get back on their feet.”

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the words HURRICANES OR CAWILDFIRES to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill and donated to the American Red Cross upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Feeding the Gulf Coast works through member organizations and special programs to provide nutritious food to meet the challenge of feeding people who are hungry as a result of systemic poverty, personal crisis or disaster.

Customer Relief: Unlimited calling, texting and data

For our consumer and small business customers impacted by the wildfires in parts of California, Oregon and Washington through Wednesday, September 23, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data.

Additionally, for our consumer and small business customers in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi impacted by Hurricane Sally, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data through Monday, September 21.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and can verify eligibility for either call/text/data relief offer by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizon.com/featured/relief/ .



Verizon Response Team deployed

The Verizon Response team is deployed in the hurricane and wildfire impacted areas and working 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. The company is mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies in the impacted areas of California, Oregon, Washington, Alabama and Florida. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Bernadette Brijlall

bernadette.brijlall@verizon.com

Kate Jay

678.245.9532

Kate.Jay@verizon.com

Twitter: @KateHarrisJay