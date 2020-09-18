19:15 London, 21:15 Helsinki, 18 September 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
APPROVAL OF AFARAK MOGALE (PTY) LTD BUSINESS RESCUE PLAN
Stock Exchange Release
On Wednesday 16 September creditors of Afarak Mogale (Pty) Ltd voted unanimously in favour of the adoption of the proposed business rescue plan.
The adopted restructuring plan provides for the disposal of the assets of Afarak Mogale (Pty) Ltd and for the proceeds of such disposals to be utilised in settlement of the claims of creditors.
The company and its advisors will now embark on a process to invite offers for the assets.
Helsinki, September 18, 2020
AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
