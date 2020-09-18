Paris, September 18th, 2020
LVMH confirms that earlier today, immediately after receiving approval to proceed by the European Commission, it has submitted the proposed acquisition of Tiffany for antitrust review, as it has always stated it would do.
Eight of the ten requisite antitrust clearances have already been obtained. LVMH expects to receive approval from the European Commission and Taiwan well before the November 24, 2020 Outside Date.
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans and Château du Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou and Fenty. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
LVMH CONTACTS
|Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 21 22
|Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
Nik Deogun / Jonathan Doorley
Brunswick Group
+1 212 333 3810
Aurélia de Lapeyrouse
Brunswick Group
+33 1 53 96 83 83
Olivier Labesse
DGM Conseil
+33 1 40 70 11 89
Attachment
LVMH
Paris, FRANCE
LVMH Press Release 18 September 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
LVMH LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: