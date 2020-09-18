Woodburn, USA, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roughly 2 year’s ago, President Donald Trump signed the 2018 Farmer Bill in the White House legalising large scale cultivation of industrial and Cannabidiol-rich Hemp.

The much-awaited hemp harvest of 2019 following the colossal Bill of 2018 was an exciting prospect for rural USA. Vote Hemp estimated that 230,000 acres of hemp were planted last year, an impressive figure for an agricultural sector still in its infancy.



Legal hemp had come about as a savior for the struggling American farmers. The rising popularity of cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG) in several medicinal usage to treat mental illnesses like anxiety, PTSD, etc and also for recreational usage has appeared to provide a booming market with steady demand for the product.



With the 2020 Hemp harvesting season around the corner, we stand and keep watch to see how business and sales unfolds this year. In 2019 alone, US sales of CBD were estimated at over $1 billion, which was almost an 133% increase over 2018 sales. And that figure is only expected to inflate over the next couple of years.



By the estimate provided by the Oregon Valley Hemp, Co. there is still over 30,000 lbs of hemp flower in the Willamette Valley remaining from the 2019 Hemp Harvest season. The harvest from last year has trickled down into this year, combined with the 2020 Hemp harvest and resulted in an increased supply of CBD and CBG products available for sale. And the Oregon Valley Hemp, Co are offering a great discount of their products which will enable customers to purchase hemp flower for a price as low as $99/lb.



With a Firesale going on at the Oregon Valley Hemp, Co's official website, you can purchase CBD flower at the wholesale rate’s. Some of the varieties of CBD Flowers available are Suver Haze (at $99/lb), Lifter, and many more of such. Buy lbs of CBD flower being sold at wholesale rate and enjoy your time in self quarantine.



At Oregon Valley Hemp, Co, they also offer Cannabigerol CBG Flower available for sale. CBG flowers like Silver Haze are being sold at astounding discounts. They also have CBG Isolate available for sale for a price tag as low as $8 per gram.



Currently, at Oregon Valley Hemp, Co. they legally ship to all 50 states in the United States. They also ship internationally. However, to keep parallel to international Cannabis laws, they only ship Isolates to international orders.



They accommodate all shipping options, namely regular, priority, and priority express and use the United States Postal Service (USPS) to deliver their products.



You can contact them through the links provided in their website https://oregonhempflower.org/. You can also send them an email regarding information that you may require before making a purchase. The email address is info@oregonhempflower.org.

About Oregon Valley Hemp, Co.: Oregon Valley, Hemp Co. is a company that produces and farms cannabis in the United States of America. They are based in Woodburn, USA.

MEDIA DETAILS

Company: Oregon Valley Hemp, Co.

Email: info@oregonhempflower.org

Website: https://oregonhempflower.org

Attachment