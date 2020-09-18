NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonybrook Capital is pleased to announce the release of its White Paper focused on startups in the insurance industry, which you can find by clicking here.

About Stonybrook Capital and Risk Management

Stonybrook, focused exclusively on the insurance industry vertical, is an investment banking and reinsurance broking firm with headquarters in New York City, and offices in London, and Bermuda.

Securities transactions are executed through Weild & Co., member FINRA | SIPC.