Dallas, Texas, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Routzon Law Firm has issued an immediate fraud alert for the viral “Stand with Sophie” GoFundMe Page. The page has raised over $200,000 for 9-year-old Texas girl Sophie Long and father Michael Long, who alleges that Sophie is the victim of abuse under the supervision of her mother, Kelly Long.

Kelly Long has not yet spoken out publicly regarding the case. As a concerned mother, her foremost priority is to protect the safety and dignity of all three of her children, including Sophie.

However, extensive evidence and documents provided by medical professionals, Child Protective Services, and the Frisco Police Department of Texas show that these claims against Kelly Long are entirely unfounded.

“We have alerted the authorities and attorneys are doing everything they can to warn the public about the false nature of these claims. Michael Long’s personal vendetta against his ex-wife has now escalated to dangerous levels,” said a family spokesperson.

The fraud alert comes just days after Michael Long’s “Stand with Sophie” Facebook page was taken down due to calls of violence against Kelly Long. Attracting thousands of Facebook users, the page disseminated false information to unaware members of the public.

The Facebook page even prompted Frisco, Texas Police to issue a rare public disclaimer:

"While the Frisco Police Department will not usually offer further comment on cases that are this sensitive in nature, we would like the public to know that the child in this case is safe and staying at a safe location.” At the time of the statement, Kelly and her children were hiding in a hotel from a gun-carrying, angry social media mob who had been given her home address.





The facts and evidence of the case tell a very different story than what Michael Long is falsely portraying on social media.

Multiple medical providers, including a pediatrician, hospitals, and the Department of Child Protective Services (CPS) have all ruled numerous times, after multiple medical examinations, that there is no evidence of any sexual abuse or neglect, nor evidence to support other outrageous claims made by Michael.





Sophie, and her brothers have all undergone extensive interviews with forensic psychologists, under the direction of CPS. During all interviews with these professionals, Sophie has never expressed an outcry. She has apparently only done so when coached by her father Michael Long and stepmother Kourtney Chalmers during self-produced videos.





In 2016, 2017, and now again in 2020, Michael Long has demonstrated a pattern of making false and outlandish allegations against Kelly Long. After reviewing previous allegations against Kelly Long, CPS/Courts determined Michael Long’s claims to be entirely disreputable, and Michael Long himself mediated for reduced custody of the children.





Michael Long has never had full, or even half custody of the children. Following his divorce with Kelly Long in 2015, he agreed to establish Kelly as the Sole Managing Conservator. He then moved to another state voluntarily and did not see or speak to any of his children for eight months.





Experts believe that Michael Long’s actions form a textbook example of “parental alienation” – a type of child abuse in which he has consistently used psychological manipulation to turn his daughter Sophie against her mother.







Michael Long often communicates rambling, cryptic threats to his ex-wife Kelly and members of her family, and has demonstrated an unstable pattern of behavior over the past several years. During his marriage to Kelly Long, he was psychologically abusive which served as a primary reason for their divorce.





Michael Long frequently references beliefs in magical beings, his practice of magic, and has threatened to “use magic” to attack his ex-wife Kelly Long. In 2014, Michael Long claimed to have died and returned to life having been granted secret knowledge of the universe by Albert Einstein.





Michael Long has substantial financial woes, which appears to be motivation for his attempts to monetize his child custody case. He filed for bankruptcy in 2011 leaving a debt of nearly $500,000. His current source of income is produced through a business that he runs with his wife Kourtney Chalmers and family in which they sell sand infused with spiritual energy online.





Since March of 2020, he has resided in an RV on his parent’s property. His three children also reside in this RV during their visits with their father and stepmother.





“We are unfortunately dealing with a very volatile and increasingly dangerous situation. Michael Long will seemingly stop at nothing to destroy his ex-wife, even if it wreaks massive psychological damage on his family and involves stealing money from the public through false claims,” said the family spokesperson.

