Casper, WY, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by husband-and-wife combo Vincent and Monika, AD4M Fitness, one of the world’s fastest growing gym equipment producers, blends two completely different industries (auto parts and gym equipment) into one in a way which no one would anticipate, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Based on Monika’s deep manufacturing and distribution background, AD4M Fitness has built an incredible and unusual manufacturing process. Vincent and Monika negotiated with a steel manufacturer overseas which was originally targeted on auto parts. The entrepreneurial couple proposed a plan for the manufacturer to start building cast-iron Olympic-style weightlifting plates using the same basic materials and equipment for their car parts. This one move enabled them to create deeply discounted gym equipment that is currently creating a $1 million-per-month buzz.

Based in Casper, Wyoming and operating with a distribution center in San Jose, California, AD4M is one of the world’s fastest-growing gym equipment producers with projected revenues of $10 million this year… only their first year as a company.



While gyms have been hit by membership drops while being affected by equipment shortages (since manufacturers have closed their doors), AD4M Fitness has dominated a desperate market.



Just to provide an example of the incredible offerings for AD4M Fitness:



“The FlexBell Adjustable Dumbbells are a modern day work of art. They come in a few different sizes but we decided to carry only the heavy duty 65LBS version.



These are incredibly compact, sleek, and easily adjustable with the flick of your wrist. The 65LBS (130LBS total weight) dumbbell set sells anywhere from $599 to $2,000 plus shipping anywhere on the net but here at Ad4m we're able to offer them at an unbeatable price with free shipping anywhere within the continental USA.” (Source: https://ad4m.com/products/flexbell-adjustable-dumbbells-2x65lbs)



Vincent explains some of their journey, “My wife & I have been tackling all kinds of new challenges with manufacturing & importing equipment from overseas, and the logistical challenges of fulfilling 400-500 orders a day across the United States [are large]. Amazingly enough, [we’re doing this] all with five main products. If we can achieve this, the sky may be truly the limit… [We have a] new line of gym equipment, sponsoring power lifting & strong man events, and a line of athletic wear [in the works]. We aim to leverage our early success to invest in building value & public awareness into our brand. The long term goal would definitely be to establish US-based manufacturing and go public.”



As Vincent and Monika explain to Medium:



“Putting consumer support, and satisfaction, first of course. We also plan on launching the best brand awareness, and marketing campaign the fitness industry has ever seen. We believe connecting with your consumer is really key so we’d love to build a very active social media presence, and really take people behind the scenes to see what we’re all really about.” (Source: https://medium.com/@vincentbriatore/ad4m-fitness-beginners-luck-or-calculated-launch-8a15cde7ab7a)



The saying “the sky's the limit” can sound like a cliche when describing a successful company. For AD4M Fitness, it seems more like a basic truth about who they are.



Contact:



Michael Morgan



Ad4m Fitness

Contact@ad4m.com

https://ad4m.com





