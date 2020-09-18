LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Las Vegas Sands Corp. ("Las Vegas Sands" or "the Company") (NYSE: LVS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bloomberg reported on September 16, 2020, that Las Vegas Sands' Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, "has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers' money to third parties[.]" Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority stated "there were weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands'] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers[.]" Based on this news, shares of Las Vegas Sands fell by 4.2% on the same day.

