HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inscape Corporation (TSX:INQ) (“Inscape” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its board of directors, which took place at the Company’s 2020 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 17, 2020 (the “Meeting”).



The total number of votes represented at the Meeting was 41,894,326, being 94.16% of the total 44,493,630 votes attached to the Class A Multiple Voting Shares and Class B Subordinated Voting Shares of the Company.

With the exception of Dr. Richard Hossack, the nominees listed in the management proxy circular of the Company dated July 29, 2020 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Inscape at the Meeting until the next annual meeting of shareholders unless their office is terminated earlier or their office is vacated in accordance with the Company’s by-laws. The Circular provided for the election of seven directors. However, Dr. Richard Hossack determined not to stand for election. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Bartley Bull 41,889,826 100% 0 0% Eric Ehgoetz 41,889,826 100% 0 0% Dezsö J. Horváth 41,889,826 100% 0 0% David LaSalle 41,889,826 100% 0 0% Tania Bortolotto 41,889,826 100% 0 0% Quentin Kong 41,889,826 100% 0 0%

