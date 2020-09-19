New York, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Braking System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960789/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Antilock Braking System (ABS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Traction Control System (TCS) segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Automotive Braking System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 466-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Brembo SpA

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960789/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Braking System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Braking

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Braking System by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Antilock Braking

System (ABS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Antilock Braking System

(ABS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Antilock Braking System

(ABS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Traction Control

System (TCS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Traction Control System

(TCS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Traction Control System

(TCS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic

Stability Control (ESC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Electronic Stability

Control (ESC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Stability

Control (ESC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic

Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electronic Brake-Force

Distribution (EBD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Brake-Force

Distribution (EBD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Braking

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Braking System by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Braking

System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Braking

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pneumatic Braking System by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Braking

System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Disc Brakes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Disc Brakes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Disc Brakes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Drum Brakes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Drum Brakes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Drum Brakes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Braking System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Braking

System by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System (ABS),

Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control

(ESC) and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Automotive Braking System by

Technology Type - Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction

Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking System

by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS),

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Electronic Brake-Force

Distribution (EBD) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Braking

System by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System and

Pneumatic Braking System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Automotive Braking System by

Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic

Braking System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking System

by Working Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic Braking System for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Braking

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Automotive Braking System by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking System

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Braking

System by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Automotive Braking System by

Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking System

by Brake Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disc

Brakes and Drum Brakes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System

(ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability

Control (ESC) and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction

Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System

(TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Electronic

Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System

and Pneumatic Braking System - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic

Braking System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Working Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic Braking System

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Brake Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System

(ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability

Control (ESC) and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction

Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System

(TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Electronic

Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System

and Pneumatic Braking System - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic

Braking System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Working Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic Braking System

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Brake Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System

(ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability

Control (ESC) and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction

Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System

(TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Electronic

Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System

and Pneumatic Braking System - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic

Braking System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Working Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic Braking System

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: China Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: China Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Brake Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Braking System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System

(ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability

Control (ESC) and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction

Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System

(TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Electronic

Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System

and Pneumatic Braking System - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic

Braking System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Working Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic Braking System

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Brake Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System

(ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability

Control (ESC) and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: France Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction

Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System

(TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Electronic

Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System

and Pneumatic Braking System - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: France Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic

Braking System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Working Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic Braking System

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: France Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: France Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Brake Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System

(ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability

Control (ESC) and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Braking

System by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System (ABS),

Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control

(ESC) and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System

(TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Electronic

Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System

and Pneumatic Braking System - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Braking

System by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System and

Pneumatic Braking System Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Working Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic Braking System

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Braking

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Braking

System by Brake Type - Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Brake Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disc Brakes and Drum Brakes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System

(ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability

Control (ESC) and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Technology Type - Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction

Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Technology Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System

(TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Electronic

Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System

and Pneumatic Braking System - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Braking System

by Working Technique - Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic

Braking System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Braking

System by Working Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hydraulic Braking System and Pneumatic Braking System

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Braking System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960789/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001