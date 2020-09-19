New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Braking Component Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960788/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$66.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Light Commercial Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Automotive Braking Component market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Heavy Commercial Vehicle Segment to Record 0.4% CAGR



In the global Heavy Commercial Vehicle segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 555-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACDelco

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Aptiv PLC

Brake Parts, Inc.

Brembo SpA

Cardone Industries, Inc.

Centric Parts

Continental AG

EBC Brakes

Honeywell International, Inc.

Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd.

Mando Corp.

MAT Holdings, Inc.

Nisshinbo Holdings, Inc.

Power Stop LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tenneco, Inc.

TMD Friction Holding GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960788/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Braking Component Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Braking Component Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Braking Component Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Braking Component Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Floating Caliper (Brake Caliper Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Floating Caliper (Brake Caliper Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Floating Caliper (Brake Caliper Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Fixed Caliper (Brake Caliper Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Fixed Caliper (Brake Caliper Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Fixed Caliper (Brake Caliper Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Stainless Steel (Brake Line Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Stainless Steel (Brake Line Material) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Stainless Steel (Brake Line Material) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Rubber (Brake Line Material) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Rubber (Brake Line Material) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Rubber (Brake Line Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Carbon Ceramic (Brake Rotor Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Carbon Ceramic (Brake Rotor Material) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Carbon Ceramic (Brake Rotor Material) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Cast Iron (Brake Rotor Material) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Cast Iron (Brake Rotor Material) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Cast Iron (Brake Rotor Material) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: OEM (Sales Channel) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: OEM (Sales Channel) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Braking Component Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 38: Automotive Braking Component Market in the United

States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: United States Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Automotive Braking Component Market in the United

States by Brake Caliper Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Breakdown by Brake Caliper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Brake Line

Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Automotive Braking Component Market in the United

States by Brake Line Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Breakdown by Brake Line Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Brake Rotor

Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Automotive Braking Component Market in the United

States by Brake Rotor Material: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Breakdown by Brake Rotor Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: Automotive Braking Component Market in the United

States by Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 51: United States Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 53: Canadian Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Automotive Braking Component Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 55: Canadian Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Review by Brake Caliper Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Automotive Braking Component Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Brake Caliper Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Canadian Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Line Material:

2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Review by Brake Line Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Automotive Braking Component Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Brake Line Material for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material:

2020 to 2027



Table 62: Canadian Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Review by Brake Rotor Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Automotive Braking Component Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Brake Rotor Material for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Canadian Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020

to 2027



Table 65: Canadian Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Review by Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Automotive Braking Component Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Automotive Braking Component:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Automotive Braking Component Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Market for Automotive Braking Component:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Brake

Caliper Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Automotive Braking Component Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Japanese Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Analysis by Brake Caliper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Market for Automotive Braking Component:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Brake

Line Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Automotive Braking Component Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Brake Line Material

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Analysis by Brake Line Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Market for Automotive Braking Component:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Brake

Rotor Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Automotive Braking Component Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Analysis by Brake Rotor Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Japanese Market for Automotive Braking Component:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Automotive Braking Component Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Japanese Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 82: Chinese Automotive Braking Component Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Automotive Braking Component Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Automotive Braking Component Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 85: Chinese Automotive Braking Component Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Automotive Braking Component Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Automotive Braking Component Market by Brake

Caliper Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 88: Chinese Automotive Braking Component Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Brake Line Material for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Automotive Braking Component Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Brake Line Material: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Automotive Braking Component Market by Brake

Line Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 91: Chinese Automotive Braking Component Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Automotive Braking Component Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material: 2012-2019



Table 93: Chinese Automotive Braking Component Market by Brake

Rotor Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 94: Chinese Automotive Braking Component Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Automotive Braking Component Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 96: Chinese Automotive Braking Component Market by Sales

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Braking Component Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 97: European Automotive Braking Component Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Automotive Braking Component Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: European Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: European Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2020-2027



Table 101: Automotive Braking Component Market in Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: European Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: European Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type:

2020-2027



Table 104: Automotive Braking Component Market in Europe in US$

Million by Brake Caliper Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: European Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Brake Caliper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: European Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Line Material:

2020-2027



Table 107: Automotive Braking Component Market in Europe in US$

Million by Brake Line Material: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: European Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Brake Line Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: European Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material:

2020-2027



Table 110: Automotive Braking Component Market in Europe in US$

Million by Brake Rotor Material: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: European Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Brake Rotor Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: European Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel:

2020-2027



Table 113: Automotive Braking Component Market in Europe in US$

Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: European Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 115: Automotive Braking Component Market in France by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: French Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: French Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Automotive Braking Component Market in France by

Brake Caliper Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: French Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: French Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Analysis by Brake Caliper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Automotive Braking Component Market in France by

Brake Line Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: French Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Brake Line Material: 2012-2019



Table 123: French Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Analysis by Brake Line Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Automotive Braking Component Market in France by

Brake Rotor Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: French Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material: 2012-2019



Table 126: French Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Analysis by Brake Rotor Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Automotive Braking Component Market in France by

Sales Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: French Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 129: French Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 130: Automotive Braking Component Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: German Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: German Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Automotive Braking Component Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Brake Caliper Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: German Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: German Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Brake Caliper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Automotive Braking Component Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Brake Line Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: German Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Brake Line Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: German Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Brake Line Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Automotive Braking Component Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Brake Rotor Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: German Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material: 2012-2019



Table 141: German Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Brake Rotor Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Automotive Braking Component Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: German Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 144: German Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 145: Italian Automotive Braking Component Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Italian Automotive Braking Component Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 148: Italian Automotive Braking Component Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type:

2012-2019



Table 150: Italian Automotive Braking Component Market by Brake

Caliper Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 151: Italian Automotive Braking Component Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Brake Line Material for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Brake Line Material:

2012-2019



Table 153: Italian Automotive Braking Component Market by Brake

Line Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 154: Italian Automotive Braking Component Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material:

2012-2019



Table 156: Italian Automotive Braking Component Market by Brake

Rotor Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 157: Italian Automotive Braking Component Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 159: Italian Automotive Braking Component Market by Sales

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 160: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Braking

Component: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Automotive Braking Component Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: United Kingdom Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Braking

Component: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Brake Caliper Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Automotive Braking Component Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Brake

Caliper Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: United Kingdom Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Analysis by Brake Caliper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Braking

Component: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Brake Line Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Automotive Braking Component Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Brake Line

Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: United Kingdom Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Analysis by Brake Line Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Braking

Component: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Brake Rotor Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Automotive Braking Component Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Brake Rotor

Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: United Kingdom Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Analysis by Brake Rotor Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Braking

Component: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Automotive Braking Component Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales

Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: United Kingdom Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 175: Spanish Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Spanish Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Automotive Braking Component Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 178: Spanish Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Spanish Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Review by Brake Caliper Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Automotive Braking Component Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Brake Caliper Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Spanish Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Line Material:

2020 to 2027



Table 182: Spanish Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Review by Brake Line Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Automotive Braking Component Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Brake Line Material for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Spanish Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material:

2020 to 2027



Table 185: Spanish Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Review by Brake Rotor Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 186: Automotive Braking Component Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Brake Rotor Material for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Spanish Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020

to 2027



Table 188: Spanish Automotive Braking Component Historic Market

Review by Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 189: Automotive Braking Component Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 190: Russian Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 191: Automotive Braking Component Market in Russia by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 192: Russian Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Russian Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 194: Automotive Braking Component Market in Russia by

Brake Caliper Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 195: Russian Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Brake Caliper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Russian Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Brake Line

Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Automotive Braking Component Market in Russia by

Brake Line Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 198: Russian Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Brake Line Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Russian Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Brake Rotor

Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Automotive Braking Component Market in Russia by

Brake Rotor Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 201: Russian Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Brake Rotor Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Russian Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020

to 2027



Table 203: Automotive Braking Component Market in Russia by

Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: Russian Automotive Braking Component Market Share

Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 205: Rest of Europe Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2020-2027



Table 206: Automotive Braking Component Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Europe Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Rest of Europe Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type:

2020-2027



Table 209: Automotive Braking Component Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Europe Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Breakdown by Brake Caliper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Rest of Europe Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Line Material:

2020-2027



Table 212: Automotive Braking Component Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Brake Line Material: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Europe Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Breakdown by Brake Line Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Rest of Europe Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material:

2020-2027



Table 215: Automotive Braking Component Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Rest of Europe Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Breakdown by Brake Rotor Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Rest of Europe Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel:

2020-2027



Table 218: Automotive Braking Component Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 219: Rest of Europe Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 220: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 221: Automotive Braking Component Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 222: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Automotive Braking Component Market in Asia-Pacific

by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 225: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Automotive Braking Component Market in Asia-Pacific

by Brake Caliper Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Brake Caliper Type: 2012-2019



Table 228: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Analysis by Brake Caliper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Automotive Braking Component Market in Asia-Pacific

by Brake Line Material: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Brake Line Material:

2012-2019



Table 231: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Analysis by Brake Line Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Automotive Braking Component Market in Asia-Pacific

by Brake Rotor Material: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Brake Rotor Material:

2012-2019



Table 234: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Analysis by Brake Rotor Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Automotive Braking Component Market in Asia-Pacific

by Sales Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019



Table 237: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Market

Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960788/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001