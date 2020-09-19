New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960787/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Xenon Headlight, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 44.1% CAGR and reach US$52.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LED headlight segment is readjusted to a revised 50.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.3% CAGR
The Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 53.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.1% and 43.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.5% CAGR.
Laser headlight Segment to Record 40.9% CAGR
In the global Laser headlight segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 39.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$887 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 43.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Xenon Headlight (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Xenon Headlight (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Xenon Headlight (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: LED headlight (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: LED headlight (Technology) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: LED headlight (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Laser headlight (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Laser headlight (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Laser headlight (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: OLED headlight (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: OLED headlight (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: OLED headlight (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Passenger Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Passenger Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Passenger Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in US$
Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 23: United States Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 24: United States Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in the
United States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic
Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Adaptive Front Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 35: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Japan in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 42: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 52: European Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 53: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: French Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 56: French Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in France
by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: German Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: German Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 69: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Italian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Spanish Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Spanish Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic
Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in US$
Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Russian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 89: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Russia
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 95: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in
Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in
Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Analysis
in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Indian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: Indian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic
Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 120: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2012-2019
Table 123: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Adaptive
Front Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 133: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 134: Latin American Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 135: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 136: Latin American Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Argentinean Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in
Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 143: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Brazilian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Brazil
by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Mexican Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in US$
Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Rest of Latin America Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Rest of
Latin America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in the
Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Historic Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle
Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Adaptive Front Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 173: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Iran in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 175: Iranian Market for Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Israeli Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 181: Israeli Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 185: Saudi Arabian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 186: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Saudi
Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting
Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 192: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Rest of Middle East Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 197: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Rest of
Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$
Million for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 199: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Automotive Adaptive Front
Lighting Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in US$
Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: African Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 204: African Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 206: Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market in Africa
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
