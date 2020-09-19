New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960777/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Bleached, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coated Unbleached segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Aseptic Paper Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 470-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amcor Ltd.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Ducart Group

Elopak AS

Evergreen Packaging LLC.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

Ipi Srl

Lami Packaging (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

Mondi Ltd.

Nampak Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Polyoak Packaging Group (Pty) Ltd.

Refresco Group NV

SIG Combibloc Obeikan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.

Tetra Pak International SA

Uflex Ltd.

Weyerhaeuser Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960777/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aseptic Paper Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Aseptic Paper Packaging Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Aseptic Paper Packaging Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Bleached (Paper Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Bleached (Paper Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Bleached (Paper Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Coated Unbleached (Paper Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Coated Unbleached (Paper Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Coated Unbleached (Paper Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: 3 Layer (Structure Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: 3 Layer (Structure Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: 3 Layer (Structure Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: 4 Layer (Structure Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: 4 Layer (Structure Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: 4 Layer (Structure Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: 6 Layer (Structure Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: 6 Layer (Structure Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: 6 Layer (Structure Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Structure Types (Structure Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Structure Types (Structure Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Structure Types (Structure Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Flat Top (Packaging Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Flat Top (Packaging Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Flat Top (Packaging Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Gable Top (Packaging Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Gable Top (Packaging Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Gable Top (Packaging Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 30: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Dairy Products (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Dairy Products (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Dairy Products (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Beverages (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Beverages (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Beverages (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in the United States

by Paper Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in the United States

by Structure Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 42: United States Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in the United States

by Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 45: United States Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Aseptic Paper Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Review by Paper Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Paper Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Review by Structure Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Structure Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: Canadian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Review by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 58: Canadian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Aseptic Paper Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Paper Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Paper Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Market for Aseptic Paper Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Structure Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Market for Aseptic Paper Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aseptic

Paper Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 73: Chinese Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Paper Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Aseptic Paper Packaging Market by Paper Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Structure Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Aseptic Paper Packaging Market by Structure

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Aseptic Paper Packaging Market by Packaging

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Chinese Demand for Aseptic Paper Packaging in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aseptic Paper Packaging Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: European Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Europe in US$

Million by Paper Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: European Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Europe in US$

Million by Structure Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: European Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Europe in US$

Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: European Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Aseptic Paper Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: European Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 100: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in France by Paper

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: French Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in France by

Structure Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: French Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in France by

Packaging Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: French Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Aseptic Paper Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: French Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 112: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Paper Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: German Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Structure

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: German Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: German Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: German Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: German Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 124: Italian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Paper Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Italian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market by Paper

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Italian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Structure Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 128: Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market by Structure

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Italian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Italian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market by Packaging

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Italian Demand for Aseptic Paper Packaging in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Italian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Aseptic Paper Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Paper

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Paper Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: United Kingdom Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Aseptic Paper Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Structure Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Structure

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: United Kingdom Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Aseptic Paper Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: United Kingdom Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Aseptic Paper Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: United Kingdom Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 148: Spanish Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Spanish Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Review by Paper Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 150: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Paper Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Spanish Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Spanish Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Review by Structure Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 153: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Structure Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 154: Spanish Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Spanish Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Review by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 156: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 157: Spanish Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 159: Spanish Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 160: Russian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Russia by Paper

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Russian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Russian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Russia by

Structure Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Russian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Russian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Russia by

Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Russian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Russian Aseptic Paper Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 172: Rest of Europe Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2020-2027



Table 173: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Paper Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Europe Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Europe Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure Type:

2020-2027



Table 176: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Structure Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Europe Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Europe Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type:

2020-2027



Table 179: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Europe Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Europe Aseptic Paper Packaging Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Europe Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 185: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by

Paper Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by

Structure Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by

Packaging Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Aseptic Paper Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 197: Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 199: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Paper Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Australian Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Australian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Structure

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Australian Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Australian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Australian Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Australian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Australian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 211: Indian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Indian Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Review by Paper Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 213: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Paper Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 214: Indian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Indian Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Review by Structure Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 216: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Structure Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 217: Indian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Indian Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Review by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 219: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 220: Indian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 222: Indian Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 223: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Paper Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: South Korean Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2012-2019



Table 225: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Structure Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: South Korean Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Structure Type: 2012-2019



Table 228: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: South Korean Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 231: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: South Korean Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 234: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 235: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aseptic Paper

Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Paper Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Paper

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Paper Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aseptic Paper

Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Structure Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 239: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Structure Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Structure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aseptic Paper

Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 242: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Packaging Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Aseptic Paper Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 245: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 246: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 247: Latin American Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 248: Aseptic Paper Packaging Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 249: Latin American Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 250: Latin American Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Paper Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Paper Type: 2012-2019



Table 252: Latin American Aseptic Paper Packaging Market by

Paper Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 253: Latin American Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Structure Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 254: Aseptic Paper Packaging Historic Market Analysis in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960777/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001