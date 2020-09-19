New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Limbs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960776/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Upper Extremity Prosthetics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$813.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lower Extremity Prosthetics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $544.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Artificial Limbs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$544.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$545.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Other Product Types Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$254.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$319.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$364.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Hanger, Inc.

Optimus Prosthetics

Proteor SAS

Spinal Technology, Inc.

Steeper Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960776/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Artificial Limbs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Upper Extremity

Prosthetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Upper Extremity Prosthetics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Upper Extremity

Prosthetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Lower Extremity

Prosthetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Lower Extremity Prosthetics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lower Extremity

Prosthetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetic

Prosthetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cosmetic Prosthetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetic Prosthetics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cable

operated/Body powered Prosthetics by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cable operated/Body

powered Prosthetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrically

powered/myoelectric Prosthetics by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Electrically

powered/myoelectric Prosthetics by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrically

powered/myoelectric Prosthetics by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Prosthetic

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Prosthetic Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Prosthetic Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Rehabilitation

Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Rehabilitation Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Rehabilitation Centers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Artificial Limbs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by Product

Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upper

Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetic

Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered Prosthetics,

Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by End-Use -

Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upper

Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body

powered Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric

Prosthetics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetic

Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered Prosthetics,

Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by Product

Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upper

Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body

powered Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric

Prosthetics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetic

Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered Prosthetics,

Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by End-Use -

Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by Product

Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upper

Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body

powered Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric

Prosthetics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetic

Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered Prosthetics,

Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by End-Use -

Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Artificial Limbs Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upper

Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body

powered Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric

Prosthetics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetic

Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered Prosthetics,

Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upper

Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body

powered Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric

Prosthetics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetic

Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered Prosthetics,

Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Limbs by Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower

Extremity Prosthetics and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upper

Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Limbs by Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body

powered Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric

Prosthetics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetic

Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered Prosthetics,

Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Limbs by End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and

Rehabilitation Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upper

Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body

powered Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric

Prosthetics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetic

Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered Prosthetics,

Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by Product

Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upper

Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetic

Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered Prosthetics,

Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation

Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by End-Use -

Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Prosthetic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity

Prosthetics and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upper

Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Limbs

by Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body

powered Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric

Prosthetics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered

Prosthetics, Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Artificial Limbs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetic

Prosthetics, Cable operated/Body powered Prosthetics,

Electrically powered/myoelectric Prosthetics and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960776/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001