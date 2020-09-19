New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Deflector Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960764/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ABS Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Air Deflector market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Fiberglass Segment to Record 3% CAGR



In the global Fiberglass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$992.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 368-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

DGA

ELLEDI srl

P.I. e C.F.

P.I. e C.F. Hatcher Components Ltd.

Lund International Holding Company

Piedmont Plastics

Spoiler Factory







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Air Deflector Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Air Deflector Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Air Deflector Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Air Deflector Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Acrylic (Material) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Acrylic (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Acrylic (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: ABS Plastic (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: ABS Plastic (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: ABS Plastic (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Fiberglass (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Fiberglass (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Fiberglass (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Tape-on Deflectors (Mounting Method) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Tape-on Deflectors (Mounting Method) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Tape-on Deflectors (Mounting Method) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Bolt-on Deflectors (Mounting Method) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Bolt-on Deflectors (Mounting Method) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Bolt-on Deflectors (Mounting Method) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: In-channel Deflectors (Mounting Method) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: In-channel Deflectors (Mounting Method) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: In-channel Deflectors (Mounting Method) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Air Deflector Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: Air Deflector Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 29: Air Deflector Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Air Deflector Market in the United States by Mounting

Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Air Deflector Market in the United States by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 38: Air Deflector Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Air Deflector Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Air Deflector Historic Market Review by

Mounting Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Air Deflector Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mounting Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Air Deflector Historic Market Review by

Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Air Deflector Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 47: Air Deflector Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million

by Material: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Air Deflector Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Air Deflector: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting Method for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Air Deflector Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Method for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Air Deflector Market Share Analysis by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Air Deflector: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Air Deflector Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Air Deflector Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air

Deflector Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 56: Air Deflector Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Chinese Air Deflector Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Mounting Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Air Deflector Market by Mounting Method:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Air Deflector Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Air Deflector Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Air Deflector Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Air Deflector Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Air Deflector Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Air Deflector Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Air Deflector Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 68: European Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 69: Air Deflector Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: European Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2020-2027



Table 71: Air Deflector Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Mounting Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Air Deflector Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Air Deflector Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Air Deflector Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: French Air Deflector Market Share Shift by Material:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Air Deflector Market in France by Mounting Method:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Air Deflector Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Mounting Method: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Air Deflector Market Share Analysis by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Air Deflector Market in France by Vehicle Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: French Air Deflector Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Air Deflector Market Share Analysis by Vehicle

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: German Air Deflector Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 86: Air Deflector Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: German Air Deflector Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Air Deflector Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Method for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Mounting Method: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Air Deflector Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air

Deflector Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 95: Air Deflector Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Italian Air Deflector Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Mounting Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Air Deflector Market by Mounting Method:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Air Deflector Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Air Deflector Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 104: Air Deflector Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Air Deflector Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Air Deflector: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting

Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Air Deflector Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Method for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Air Deflector Market Share Analysis

by Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Air Deflector: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Air Deflector Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Air Deflector Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 113: Air Deflector Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 114: Spanish Air Deflector Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Spanish Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Air Deflector Historic Market Review by

Mounting Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Air Deflector Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mounting Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Air Deflector Historic Market Review by

Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Air Deflector Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Air Deflector Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 122: Air Deflector Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Air Deflector Market in Russia by Mounting Method:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Air Deflector Market in Russia by Vehicle Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Air Deflector Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Air Deflector Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 132: Air Deflector Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2020-2027



Table 134: Air Deflector Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Mounting Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown

by Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Air Deflector Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 140: Air Deflector Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Air Deflector Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Air Deflector Market in Asia-Pacific by Mounting

Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Market Share Analysis by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Air Deflector Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Australian Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 152: Air Deflector Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Air Deflector Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Air Deflector Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Method

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Air Deflector Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 160: Indian Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 161: Air Deflector Market in India: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 162: Indian Air Deflector Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Indian Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Air Deflector Historic Market Review by

Mounting Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Air Deflector Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mounting Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Air Deflector Historic Market Review by

Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Air Deflector Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Air Deflector Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 171: Air Deflector Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Air Deflector Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Method

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2012-2019



Table 174: Air Deflector Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Air Deflector Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 177: Air Deflector Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 179: Air Deflector Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Deflector:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Mounting Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Air Deflector Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Method for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Market Share

Analysis by Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Deflector:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Air Deflector Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Deflector Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Air Deflector Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 188: Air Deflector Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Air Deflector Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Air Deflector Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 191: Air Deflector Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Latin American Air Deflector Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Mounting Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Air Deflector Market by Mounting

Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Air Deflector Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Air Deflector Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 199: Air Deflector Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 200: Argentinean Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 201: Air Deflector Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2020-2027



Table 203: Air Deflector Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Mounting Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 206: Air Deflector Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 208: Air Deflector Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Air Deflector Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Air Deflector Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Air Deflector Market in Brazil by Mounting Method:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Air Deflector Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Air Deflector Market Share Analysis by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Air Deflector Market in Brazil by Vehicle Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Air Deflector Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Air Deflector Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 217: Mexican Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 218: Air Deflector Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Air Deflector Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Air Deflector Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Method for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Air Deflector Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Air Deflector Market in Rest of Latin America in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 227: Air Deflector Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Air Deflector Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Air Deflector Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Air Deflector Market in Rest of Latin America by

Mounting Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Air Deflector Market Share

Breakdown by Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Air Deflector Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Air Deflector Market in Rest of Latin America by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Air Deflector Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 236: Air Deflector Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 237: The Middle East Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Air Deflector Market in US$ Million

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 239: Air Deflector Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Air Deflector Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: The Middle East Air Deflector Historic Market by

Mounting Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: Air Deflector Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Mounting Method for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 244: The Middle East Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: The Middle East Air Deflector Historic Market by

Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 246: Air Deflector Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Air Deflector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 248: Air Deflector Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million

by Material: 2012-2019



Table 249: Iranian Air Deflector Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Iranian Market for Air Deflector: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting Method for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Air Deflector Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Method for the Period

2012-2019



Table 252: Iranian Air Deflector Market Share Analysis by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Iranian Market for Air Deflector: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 254: Air Deflector Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 255: Iranian Air Deflector Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 256: Air Deflector Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 257: Israeli Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 258: Air Deflector Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 259: Israeli Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2020-2027



Table 260: Air Deflector Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Mounting Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Israeli Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Mounting Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Israeli Air Deflector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 263: Air Deflector Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 264: Israeli Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 265: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air

Deflector Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 266: Air Deflector Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 267: Saudi Arabian Air Deflector Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 268: Saudi Arabian Air Deflector Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Mounting Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 269: Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Mounting Method: 2012-2019



Table 270: Saudi Arabian Air Deflector Market by Mounting

Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 271: Saudi Arabian Air Deflector Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 272: Air Deflector Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 273: Saudi Arabian Air Deflector Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



