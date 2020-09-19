New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Procedures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960725/?utm_source=GNW

Cardiovascular Procedures, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach 422.8 Million Procedures by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Neurosurgery Procedures segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 410.5 Million Procedures, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Surgical Procedures market in the U.S. is estimated at 410.5 Million Procedures in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 432.8 Million Procedures by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Orthopedic Procedures Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Orthopedic Procedures segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 251.1 Million Procedures in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 319.7 Million Procedures by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 284.2 Million Procedures by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allergan PLC

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Human Med AG

InMode Aesthetic Solution

Lumenis Ltd.

Wells Johnson Company







