New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Hydropower Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960714/?utm_source=GNW
4 Thousand MW by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 34.7 Thousand MW, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.1% CAGR
The Small Hydropower market in the U.S. is estimated at 34.7 Thousand MW in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 24.5 Thousand MW by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 105-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960714/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Small Hydropower Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Small Hydropower Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in MW by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Small Hydropower Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in MW by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Small Hydropower Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Small Hydropower Market Estimates and
Projections in MW: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Small Hydropower Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in MW for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Small Hydropower Market Estimates and
Forecasts in MW: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Small Hydropower Historic Market Review in
MW: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Small Hydropower: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in MW for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Small Hydropower Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in MW for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Small Hydropower Market Growth Prospects in
MW for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Small Hydropower Historic Market Analysis in China in
MW: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Table 12: European Small Hydropower Market Demand Scenario in
MW by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Small Hydropower Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in MW by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Small Hydropower Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Small Hydropower Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in MW for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Small Hydropower Historic Market Scenario in
MW: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Small Hydropower Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in MW for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Small Hydropower Historic Market Analysis in
MW: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Small Hydropower Market Growth Prospects in
MW for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Small Hydropower Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
MW: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Small Hydropower: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in MW for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Small Hydropower Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in MW for the Period 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Small Hydropower Market Estimates and
Forecasts in MW: 2020-2027
Table 24: Small Hydropower Market in Rest of Europe in MW:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Small Hydropower Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates
and Projections in MW for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Small Hydropower Historic Market
Scenario in MW: 2012-2019
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Small Hydropower Market Estimates and
Forecasts in MW: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Small Hydropower Historic Market Review
in MW: 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960714/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: