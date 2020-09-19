New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Hydropower Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960714/?utm_source=GNW

4 Thousand MW by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 34.7 Thousand MW, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.1% CAGR



The Small Hydropower market in the U.S. is estimated at 34.7 Thousand MW in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 24.5 Thousand MW by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 105-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

African Infrastructure Investment Managers

Agder Energi

Alstom SA

ANDRITZ AG

Artelia

BC Hydro

Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) (Mozambique)

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

Fortum Corporation

Lesotho Electricity Company (Pty) Ltd. (Lesotho)

Mecamidi

Ontario Power Generation, Inc.

Practical Action

RusHydro

Siemens AG

Statkraft AS

Voith GmbH

ZESCO Ltd. (Zambia)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Small Hydropower Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Small Hydropower Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in MW by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Small Hydropower Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in MW by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Small Hydropower Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Small Hydropower Market Estimates and

Projections in MW: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Small Hydropower Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in MW for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Small Hydropower Market Estimates and

Forecasts in MW: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Small Hydropower Historic Market Review in

MW: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Small Hydropower: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in MW for the Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Small Hydropower Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in MW for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Small Hydropower Market Growth Prospects in

MW for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Small Hydropower Historic Market Analysis in China in

MW: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Table 12: European Small Hydropower Market Demand Scenario in

MW by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Small Hydropower Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in MW by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Small Hydropower Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Small Hydropower Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in MW for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Small Hydropower Historic Market Scenario in

MW: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Small Hydropower Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in MW for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Small Hydropower Historic Market Analysis in

MW: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Small Hydropower Market Growth Prospects in

MW for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Small Hydropower Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

MW: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Small Hydropower: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in MW for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Small Hydropower Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in MW for the Period 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Small Hydropower Market Estimates and

Forecasts in MW: 2020-2027



Table 24: Small Hydropower Market in Rest of Europe in MW:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Small Hydropower Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates

and Projections in MW for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Small Hydropower Historic Market

Scenario in MW: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Small Hydropower Market Estimates and

Forecasts in MW: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Small Hydropower Historic Market Review

in MW: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

