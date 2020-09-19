New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insect Repellent Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960645/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$773.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid Vaporizers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Insect Repellent market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Sprays/Aerosol Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

In the global Sprays/Aerosol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$494.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$706.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$844.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Coghlan’s Ltd.
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • Enesis Group
  • ExOfficio LLC
  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
  • Jyothy Laboratories Limited
  • Quantum Health




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Insect Repellent Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Insect Repellent Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Insect Repellent Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Insect Repellent Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Coils (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Coils (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Coils (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Liquid Vaporizers (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Liquid Vaporizers (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Liquid Vaporizers (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Sprays/Aerosol (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Sprays/Aerosol (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Sprays/Aerosol (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Mats (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country n US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Mats (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Mats (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Cream & Oil (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Cream & Oil (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Cream & Oil (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Natural (Ingredient) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Natural (Ingredient) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Natural (Ingredient) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: Synthetic (Ingredient) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Synthetic (Ingredient) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: Synthetic (Ingredient) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Insect Repellent Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Insect Repellent Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 27: United States Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: United States Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Insect Repellent Market in the United States by
Ingredient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown
by Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Canadian Insect Repellent Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 33: Insect Repellent Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 34: Canadian Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Canadian Insect Repellent Historic Market Review by
Ingredient in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 36: Insect Repellent Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Insect Repellent: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Insect Repellent Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 39: Japanese Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: Japanese Market for Insect Repellent: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 41: Insect Repellent Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient for the Period 2012-2019

Table 42: Japanese Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis by
Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Insect Repellent Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 45: Chinese Insect Repellent Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 46: Chinese Insect Repellent Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Ingredient for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 48: Chinese Insect Repellent Market by Ingredient:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROP8E
Market Facts & Figures
European Insect Repellent Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Insect Repellent Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: Insect Repellent Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 51: European Insect Repellent Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: European Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 53: Insect Repellent Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: European Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: European Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020-2027

Table 56: Insect Repellent Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: European Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Ingredient: 2012 VS 82020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 58: Insect Repellent Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 59: French Insect Repellent Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: French Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Insect Repellent Market in France by Ingredient:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 62: French Insect Repellent Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 63: French Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis by
Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 64: Insect Repellent Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: German Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: German Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Insect Repellent Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 68: German Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 69: German Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italian Insect Repellent Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 72: Italian Insect Repellent Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 73: Italian Insect Repellent Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Ingredient for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 75: Italian Insect Repellent Market by Ingredient:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Insect Repellent: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: Insect Repellent Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 78: United Kingdom Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Insect Repellent: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Insect Repellent Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 81: United Kingdom Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis
by Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Spanish Insect Repellent Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 84: Insect Repellent Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 85: Spanish Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Spanish Insect Repellent Historic Market Review by
Ingredient in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 87: Insect Repellent Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Insect Repellent Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 90: Russian Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Russian Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Insect Repellent Market in Russia by Ingredient:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 93: Russian Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 95: Insect Repellent Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 96: Rest of Europe Insect Repellent Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Rest of Europe Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020-2027

Table 98: Insect Repellent Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 99: Rest of Europe Insect Repellent Market Share
Breakdown by Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 101: Insect Repellent Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: Insect Repellent Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Insect Repellent Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Insect Repellent Market in Asia-Pacific by
Ingredient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Insect Repellent Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis
by Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Insect Repellent Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Australian Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 111: Australian Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Insect Repellent Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Australian Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 114: Australian Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown
by Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 115: Indian Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Indian Insect Repellent Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 117: Insect Repellent Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 118: Indian Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Indian Insect Repellent Historic Market Review by
Ingredient in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 120: Insect Repellent Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Insect Repellent Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: South Korean Insect Repellent Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 123: Insect Repellent Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Insect Repellent Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: South Korean Insect Repellent Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 126: Insect Repellent Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insect Repellent:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Insect Repellent Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insect Repellent Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insect Repellent:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Ingredient for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: Insect Repellent Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insect Repellent Market Share
Analysis by Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Insect Repellent Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 134: Insect Repellent Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 135: Latin American Insect Repellent Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 136: Latin American Insect Repellent Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 137: Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 138: Latin American Insect Repellent Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 139: Latin American Insect Repellent Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Ingredient for the Period 2020-2027

Table 140: Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 141: Latin American Insect Repellent Market by
Ingredient: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 143: Insect Repellent Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Argentinean Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Argentinean Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020-2027

Table 146: Insect Repellent Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Argentinean Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown
by Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 148: Insect Repellent Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 149: Brazilian Insect Repellent Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 150: Brazilian Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Insect Repellent Market in Brazil by Ingredient:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 152: Brazilian Insect Repellent Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 153: Brazilian Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis by
Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 154: Insect Repellent Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Mexican Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 156: Mexican Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Insect Repellent Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Mexican Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 159: Mexican Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Insect Repellent Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 161: Insect Repellent Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Insect Repellent Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Insect Repellent Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020 to
2027

Table 164: Insect Repellent Market in Rest of Latin America by
Ingredient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Insect Repellent Market Share
Breakdown by Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Insect Repellent Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 167: Insect Repellent Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 168: The Middle East Insect Repellent Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 169: The Middle East Insect Repellent Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: The Middle East Insect Repellent Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 171: Insect Repellent Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027

Table 172: The Middle East Insect Repellent Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: The Middle East Insect Repellent Historic Market by
Ingredient in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 174: Insect Repellent Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ingredient for
2012,2020, and 2027

IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Insect Repellent: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 176: Insect Repellent Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 177: Iranian Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Iranian Market for Insect Repellent: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Insect Repellent Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient for the Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Iranian Insect Repellent Market Share Analysis by
Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 182: Insect Repellent Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 183: Israeli Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Israeli Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020-2027

Table 185: Insect Repellent Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Israeli Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Insect Repellent Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 188: Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Insect Repellent Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Insect Repellent Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Ingredient for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Insect Repellent Market by Ingredient:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Insect Repellent Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Insect Repellent Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 195: Insect Repellent Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Insect Repellent Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Ingredient for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Insect Repellent Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 198: Insect Repellent Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Insect Repellent Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Insect Repellent Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Insect Repellent Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Insect Repellent Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Ingredient for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Insect Repellent Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2012-2019

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Insect Repellent Market Share
Breakdown by Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 205: African Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 206: Insect Repellent Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 207: African Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 208: African Insect Repellent Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Ingredient: 2020 to 2027

Table 209: Insect Repellent Market in Africa by Ingredient:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 210: African Insect Repellent Market Share Breakdown by
Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
