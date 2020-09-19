New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Insulated Substation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960633/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High Voltage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium Voltage segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Gas Insulated Substation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Extra High Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR
In the global Extra High segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gas Insulated Substation Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gas Insulated Substation Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Gas Insulated Substation Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: High Voltage (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: High Voltage (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: High Voltage (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Medium Voltage (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Medium Voltage (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Medium Voltage (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Extra High (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Extra High (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Extra High (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Power Transmission and Distribution (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Power Transmission and Distribution (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 15: Power Transmission and Distribution (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gas Insulated Substation Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Gas Insulated Substation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Gas Insulated Substation Market in the United States
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Gas Insulated Substation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Gas Insulated Substation Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Gas Insulated Substation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Gas Insulated Substation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Gas Insulated Substation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Insulated Substation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Gas Insulated Substation Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Gas Insulated Substation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Gas Insulated Substation Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Gas Insulated Substation in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Gas Insulated Substation Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gas Insulated Substation Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Gas Insulated Substation Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Gas Insulated Substation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 47: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Gas Insulated Substation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Gas Insulated Substation Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Gas Insulated Substation Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Gas Insulated Substation Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Gas Insulated Substation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Gas Insulated Substation Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Gas Insulated Substation in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Gas Insulated Substation Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Gas Insulated Substation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Gas Insulated Substation Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Insulated Substation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Gas Insulated Substation Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Gas Insulated Substation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Gas Insulated Substation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Gas Insulated Substation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Gas Insulated Substation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Gas Insulated Substation Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Substation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 89: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Substation Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Gas Insulated Substation Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Gas Insulated Substation Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Gas Insulated Substation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Gas Insulated Substation Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Gas Insulated Substation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Gas Insulated Substation Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Gas Insulated Substation Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Gas Insulated Substation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 117: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Gas Insulated Substation Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Gas Insulated Substation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Insulated
Substation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Gas Insulated Substation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Gas Insulated Substation Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Gas Insulated Substation Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Gas Insulated Substation Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Gas Insulated Substation Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Gas Insulated Substation
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Gas Insulated Substation Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Gas Insulated Substation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 137: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Gas Insulated Substation Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 140: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Gas Insulated Substation Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Gas Insulated Substation Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Substation
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 155: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Substation
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Substation
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Gas Insulated Substation Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Gas Insulated Substation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 161: Gas Insulated Substation Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Gas Insulated Substation Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Gas Insulated Substation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Gas Insulated Substation Historic
Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Gas Insulated Substation Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Gas Insulated Substation Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Gas Insulated Substation Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Gas Insulated Substation Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Gas Insulated Substation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Insulated Substation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Gas Insulated Substation Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Gas Insulated Substation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 176: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Israel in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Gas Insulated Substation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 179: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Gas Insulated Substation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Gas Insulated Substation Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Gas Insulated Substation Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gas Insulated Substation in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Gas Insulated Substation Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Gas Insulated Substation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Gas Insulated Substation
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 189: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Gas Insulated Substation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Gas Insulated Substation
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Gas Insulated Substation
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Gas Insulated Substation Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Gas Insulated Substation Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Gas Insulated Substation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Gas Insulated Substation Market in Africa by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Gas Insulated Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Gas Insulated Substation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Gas Insulated Substation Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: Gas Insulated Substation Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
