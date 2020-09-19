New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960584/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027. Primary Brain Tumor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$587.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Secondary Brain Tumor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $145.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$145.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$197 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 381-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AstraZeneca PLC

Carestream Health, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Primary Brain

Tumor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Primary Brain Tumor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Primary Brain Tumor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Secondary Brain

Tumor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Secondary Brain Tumor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Secondary Brain Tumor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for CT Scan by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for CT Scan by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for CT Scan by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for MRI by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for MRI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for MRI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for PET-CT Scan by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for PET-CT Scan by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for PET-CT Scan by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Diagnosis

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Diagnosis Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Diagnosis Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Surgery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgery by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Therapy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Radiation Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Targeted Therapy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Targeted Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Targeted Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemotherapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Chemotherapy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemotherapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Immunotherapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Immunotherapy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunotherapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and

Secondary Brain Tumor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain

Tumor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain Tumor for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI,

PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and

Other Diagnosis Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation

Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation Therapy,

Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy,

Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and

Secondary Brain Tumor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain

Tumor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain Tumor for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI,

PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and

Other Diagnosis Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation

Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation Therapy,

Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy,

Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and

Secondary Brain Tumor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain

Tumor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain Tumor for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI,

PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and

Other Diagnosis Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation

Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation Therapy,

Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy,

Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and

Secondary Brain Tumor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain

Tumor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain Tumor for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI,

PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and

Other Diagnosis Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation

Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation Therapy,

Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy,

Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and

Secondary Brain Tumor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain

Tumor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain Tumor for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI,

PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and

Other Diagnosis Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation

Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation Therapy,

Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy,

Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and

Secondary Brain Tumor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain

Tumor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain Tumor for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI,

PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and

Other Diagnosis Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation

Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation Therapy,

Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy,

Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and

Secondary Brain Tumor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain

Tumor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain Tumor for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI,

PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and

Other Diagnosis Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation

Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation Therapy,

Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Treatment Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgery, Radiation Therapy,

Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and

Secondary Brain Tumor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain

Tumor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain Tumor for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI,

PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and

Other Diagnosis Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation

Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation Therapy,

Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy,

Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and

Secondary Brain Tumor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain

Tumor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain Tumor for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI,

PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and

Other Diagnosis Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation

Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation Therapy,

Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy,

Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and

Secondary Brain Tumor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Type - Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain

Tumor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Primary Brain Tumor and Secondary Brain Tumor for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI,

PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Diagnosis Type - CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and

Other Diagnosis Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

and Treatment by Diagnosis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan and Other Diagnosis Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Brain Tumor

Diagnosis and Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation

Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Spain Historic Review for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and

Treatment by Treatment Type - Surgery, Radiation Therapy,

Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



