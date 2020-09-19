New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960504/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. UPS and PS systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PV inverters segment is readjusted to a revised 36.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $198.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 41.4% CAGR
The Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$198.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 41.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.7% and 30.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.7% CAGR.
Industrial motor drives Segment to Record 35% CAGR
In the global Industrial motor drives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$95.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$733.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$901.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 36.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 216-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for UPS and PS systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for UPS and PS systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for PV inverters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for PV inverters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial motor
drives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial motor drives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for EVs/HEVs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for EVs/HEVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for GaN by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for GaN by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for SiC by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for SiC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial
motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial
motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial
motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial
motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial
motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial
motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 57: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 58: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 59: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 60: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -
UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,
EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN
and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -
UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,
EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN
and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 72: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 76: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 77: India Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 78: India 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial
motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 79: India Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: India 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 81: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -
UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,
EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 82: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN
and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 84: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -
UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,
EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV
inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN
and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the
Years 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic
Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -
UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,
EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN
and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 94: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 &
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 95: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 96: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 99: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 100: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 102: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 103: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 105: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 106: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -
UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,
EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 108: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV
inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN
and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the
Years 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic
Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 113: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -
UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,
EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 114: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN
and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 &
2027
IRAN
Table 117: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 118: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial
motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 119: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 120: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)
Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 121: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS
systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 123: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 124: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power
(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 125: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -
UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,
EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 126: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,
Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN
and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap
Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 &
2027
UNITED A¬RAB EMIRATES
Table 129: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960504/?utm_source=GNW
