New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960504/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. UPS and PS systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PV inverters segment is readjusted to a revised 36.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $198.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 41.4% CAGR



The Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$198.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 41.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.7% and 30.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.7% CAGR.



Industrial motor drives Segment to Record 35% CAGR



In the global Industrial motor drives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$95.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$733.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$901.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 36.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 216-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Exagan

GaN Systems, Inc.

GeneSiC Semiconductor, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Monolith Semiconductor

Qorvo, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

United Silicon Carbide, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960504/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for UPS and PS systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for UPS and PS systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for PV inverters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for PV inverters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial motor

drives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial motor drives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for EVs/HEVs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for EVs/HEVs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for GaN by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for GaN by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for SiC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for SiC by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial

motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial

motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial

motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial

motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial

motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial

motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 57: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 59: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -

UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,

EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN

and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic

Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -

UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,

EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN

and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 73: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 76: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 77: India Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: India 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial

motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 79: India Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: India 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 81: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -

UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,

EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 82: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN

and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 84: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -

UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,

EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV

inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN

and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the

Years 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic

Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -

UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,

EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN

and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 94: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 &

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 95: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 96: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 99: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 100: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 102: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 103: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 106: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 107: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -

UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,

EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 108: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV

inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN

and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the

Years 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic

Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 113: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -

UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,

EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 114: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN

and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 &

2027



IRAN

Table 117: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 118: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial

motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 119: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 120: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG)

Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 121: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - UPS and PS

systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN and SiC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 124: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap Power

(WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 125: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application -

UPS and PS systems, PV inverters, Industrial motor drives,

EVs/HEVs and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 126: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS and PS systems, PV inverters,

Industrial motor drives, EVs/HEVs and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - GaN

and SiC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Wide-Bandgap

Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for GaN and SiC for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED A¬RAB EMIRATES

Table 129: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Wide-Bandgap Power



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960504/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001