New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global White Cement Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960500/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial/Public segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The White Cement market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.
Industrial Segment to Record 1.8% CAGR
In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960500/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
White Cement Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: White Cement Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: White Cement Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: White Cement Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Residential (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Residential (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Commercial/Public (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Commercial/Public (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Commercial/Public (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: White Portland Cement (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: White Portland Cement (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: White Portland Cement (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: White Masonry Cement (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: White Masonry Cement (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: White Masonry Cement (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US White Cement Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States White Cement Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: White Cement Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: White Cement Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States White Cement Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: White Cement Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian White Cement Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: White Cement Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Canadian White Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian White Cement Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: White Cement Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for White
Cement in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese White Cement Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: White Cement Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for White Cement: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: White Cement Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand for White Cement in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: White Cement Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Chinese White Cement Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: White Cement Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese White Cement Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European White Cement Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European White Cement Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: White Cement Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European White Cement Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European White Cement Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: White Cement Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European White Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: White Cement Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: White Cement Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French White Cement Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French White Cement Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: White Cement Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French White Cement Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French White Cement Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: White Cement Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German White Cement Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: White Cement Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: White Cement Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German White Cement Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German White Cement Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand for White Cement in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: White Cement Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Italian White Cement Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: White Cement Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian White Cement Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
White Cement in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom White Cement Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: White Cement Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for White Cement: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: White Cement Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish White Cement Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: White Cement Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Spanish White Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish White Cement Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: White Cement Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian White Cement Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: White Cement Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: White Cement Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian White Cement Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: White Cement Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe White Cement Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: White Cement Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe White Cement Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: White Cement Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific White Cement Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: White Cement Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: White Cement Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific White Cement Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific White Cement Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: White Cement Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific White Cement Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: White Cement Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian White Cement Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: White Cement Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: White Cement Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian White Cement Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian White Cement Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: White Cement Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Indian White Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian White Cement Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: White Cement Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: White Cement Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean White Cement Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: White Cement Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: White Cement Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean White Cement Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: White Cement Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for White Cement in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific White Cement Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: White Cement Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for White Cement: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: White Cement Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific White Cement Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American White Cement Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: White Cement Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American White Cement Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for White Cement in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: White Cement Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American White Cement Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Latin American White Cement Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: White Cement Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American White Cement Marketby Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean White Cement Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: White Cement Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean White Cement Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: White Cement Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: White Cement Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian White Cement Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian White Cement Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: White Cement Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian White Cement Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: White Cement Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican White Cement Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: White Cement Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: White Cement Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican White Cement Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America White Cement Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: White Cement Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: White Cement Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America White Cement Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: White Cement Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America White Cement Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East White Cement Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: White Cement Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East White Cement Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East White Cement Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: White Cement Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East White Cement Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: The Middle East White Cement Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East White Cement Historic Marketby
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: White Cement Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for White
Cement in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian White Cement Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: White Cement Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Market for White Cement: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: White Cement Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli White Cement Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: White Cement Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli White Cement Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli White Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: White Cement Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for White Cement in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: White Cement Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian White Cement Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: White Cement Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian White Cement Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: White Cement Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates White Cement Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: White Cement Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: White Cement Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates White Cement Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: White Cement Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: White Cement Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East White Cement Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: White Cement Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: White Cement Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East White Cement Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East White Cement Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African White Cement Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: White Cement Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: White Cement Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African White Cement Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: White Cement Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African White Cement Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960500/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: