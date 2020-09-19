New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wheatgrass Product Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960495/?utm_source=GNW

4 Thousand Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wheatgrass Juice, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach 1.7 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wheatgrass Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 899 Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Wheatgrass Product market in the U.S. is estimated at 899 Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 950.5 Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Wheatgrass Pills Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Wheatgrass Pills segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.3 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 622.2 Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazing Grass

Bondi Wheatgrass Juice Company

Girmes WheatGrass

Myprotein

Naturya

Navitas Organics

Now Foods

Pines International

Urban Health Group Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wheatgrass Product Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



