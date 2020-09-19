New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wheatgrass Product Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960495/?utm_source=GNW
4 Thousand Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wheatgrass Juice, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach 1.7 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wheatgrass Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 899 Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Wheatgrass Product market in the U.S. is estimated at 899 Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 950.5 Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Wheatgrass Pills Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Wheatgrass Pills segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.3 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 622.2 Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960495/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wheatgrass Product Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wheatgrass Product Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wheatgrass Product Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Wheatgrass Juice (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Wheatgrass Juice (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Wheatgrass Juice (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Wheatgrass Powder (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Wheatgrass Powder (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Wheatgrass Powder (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Wheatgrass Pills (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Wheatgrass Pills (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Wheatgrass Pills (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Health & Nutrition (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Health & Nutrition (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Health & Nutrition (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wheatgrass Product Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates and
Projections in Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Wheatgrass Product Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Wheatgrass Product Latent Demand
Forecasts in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Wheatgrass Product Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 27: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Review by
Segment in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 30: Wheatgrass Product Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Wheatgrass Product Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Wheatgrass Product Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Wheatgrass Product: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Tons by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Wheatgrass Product Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wheatgrass Product in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Wheatgrass Product Market in Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Wheatgrass Product Market Growth Prospects in
Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Analysis in China
in Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Wheatgrass Product Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Wheatgrass Product in Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Wheatgrass Product Market Review in China in Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wheatgrass Product Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Wheatgrass Product Market Demand Scenario in
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Wheatgrass Product Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Wheatgrass Product Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Wheatgrass Product Market in Europe in Tons by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Wheatgrass Product Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Wheatgrass Product Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Wheatgrass Product Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Scenario in
Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Wheatgrass Product Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Review in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Wheatgrass Product Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Analysis in
Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Wheatgrass Product Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Wheatgrass Product Market in Retrospect in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Wheatgrass Product Market Growth Prospects in
Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Wheatgrass Product Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Wheatgrass Product in Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Wheatgrass Product Market Review in Italy in Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Wheatgrass Product: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Wheatgrass Product Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wheatgrass Product in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Wheatgrass Product Market in Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Review by
Segment in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 81: Wheatgrass Product Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Wheatgrass Product Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Wheatgrass Product Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates and
Projections in Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Wheatgrass Product Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Wheatgrass Product Latent Demand Forecasts in
Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Wheatgrass Product Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 90: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 92: Wheatgrass Product Market in Rest of Europe in Tons
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Wheatgrass Product Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Wheatgrass Product Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Wheatgrass Product Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Wheatgrass Product Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Wheatgrass Product Historic Market
Scenario in Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Wheatgrass Product Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Wheatgrass Product Historic Market
Review in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Wheatgrass Product Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Wheatgrass Product Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Wheatgrass Product Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Wheatgrass Product Market in Retrospect
in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Review by
Segment in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 114: Wheatgrass Product Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Wheatgrass Product Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Wheatgrass Product Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Wheatgrass Product Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Segment for the
Period 2018-2027
Table 119: South Korean Wheatgrass Product Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 120: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Wheatgrass Product Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2027
Table 122: South Korean Wheatgrass Product Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wheatgrass Product:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Wheatgrass Product Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Wheatgrass Product in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wheatgrass Product Market in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Wheatgrass Product Market Trends by
Region/Country in Tons: 2020-2027
Table 131: Wheatgrass Product Market in Latin America in Tons
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Wheatgrass Product Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Wheatgrass Product Market Growth
Prospects in Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Wheatgrass Product Marketby Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Wheatgrass Product in Tons
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Wheatgrass Product Market Review in Latin America in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 140: Wheatgrass Product Market in Argentina in Tons by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Wheatgrass Product Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Wheatgrass Product Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Wheatgrass Product Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Wheatgrass Product Historic Market
Scenario in Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Wheatgrass Product Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Review
in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Wheatgrass Product Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Analysis
in Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Wheatgrass Product Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Wheatgrass Product Market in Retrospect in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Wheatgrass Product Market
Estimates and Projections in Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Wheatgrass Product Market in Rest of Latin America
by Segment: A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Wheatgrass Product Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Wheatgrass Product Latent
Demand Forecasts in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Wheatgrass Product Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 162: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Wheatgrass Product Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Wheatgrass Product Historic Marketby
Segment in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 168: Wheatgrass Product Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Wheatgrass Product Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Wheatgrass Product Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use
for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Wheatgrass Product: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Tons by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 173: Wheatgrass Product Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wheatgrass Product in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Wheatgrass Product Market in Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 179: Wheatgrass Product Market in Israel in Tons by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Wheatgrass Product Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Wheatgrass Product Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Wheatgrass Product Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Wheatgrass Product Market Growth
Prospects in Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Wheatgrass Product Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Wheatgrass Product Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wheatgrass Product in Tons
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Wheatgrass Product Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Wheatgrass Product Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by
Segment for the Period 2018-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Wheatgrass Product Historic
Market Analysis in Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 192: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Wheatgrass Product Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Wheatgrass Product Historic
Market Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Wheatgrass Product Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Wheatgrass Product Historic
Market Analysis in Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Wheatgrass Product Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Wheatgrass Product Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Wheatgrass Product Market in
Retrospect in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Wheatgrass Product Market Estimates and
Projections in Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Wheatgrass Product Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Wheatgrass Product Latent Demand Forecasts
in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Wheatgrass Product Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 207: Wheatgrass Product Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960495/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: