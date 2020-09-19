New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waterproofing Admixture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960475/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Crystalline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pore Blocking segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $912 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Waterproofing Admixture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$912 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$729.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$739 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Fosroc International Ltd.

Mapei S.p.A.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

RPM International, Inc.

Sika AG

W. R. Grace & Co.

Wacker Chemie AG

Xypex Chemical Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Waterproofing Admixture Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Waterproofing Admixture Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Waterproofing Admixture Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Crystalline (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Crystalline (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Crystalline (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Pore Blocking (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Pore Blocking (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Pore Blocking (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Building & Construction (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Building & Construction (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Public Infrastructure (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Public Infrastructure (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Public Infrastructure (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Commercial Space (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Commercial Space (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Commercial Space (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Waterproofing Admixture Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Waterproofing Admixture Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Waterproofing Admixture Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Waterproofing Admixture Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Waterproofing Admixture Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Waterproofing Admixture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Waterproofing Admixture Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Waterproofing Admixture: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Waterproofing Admixture in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese Waterproofing Admixture Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Waterproofing Admixture Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Waterproofing Admixture Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Waterproofing Admixture in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Waterproofing Admixture Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Waterproofing Admixture Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Waterproofing Admixture Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Waterproofing Admixture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Waterproofing Admixture Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Waterproofing Admixture Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Waterproofing Admixture Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Waterproofing Admixture Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Waterproofing Admixture Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Waterproofing Admixture Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Waterproofing Admixture in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Waterproofing Admixture Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Waterproofing Admixture:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Waterproofing Admixture Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Waterproofing Admixture in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Waterproofing Admixture Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Waterproofing Admixture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Waterproofing Admixture Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Waterproofing Admixture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Waterproofing Admixture Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Waterproofing Admixture Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Waterproofing Admixture Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Waterproofing Admixture Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Admixture Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Waterproofing Admixture Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Waterproofing Admixture Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Waterproofing Admixture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Waterproofing Admixture Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Waterproofing Admixture Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Waterproofing Admixture Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Waterproofing Admixture Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Waterproofing Admixture Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Waterproofing

Admixture: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Admixture Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Waterproofing Admixture in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Admixture Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Waterproofing Admixture Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Waterproofing Admixture Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Waterproofing Admixture Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Waterproofing Admixture Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Waterproofing Admixture in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Waterproofing Admixture Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Waterproofing Admixture Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Waterproofing Admixture Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Waterproofing Admixture Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Waterproofing Admixture Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Waterproofing Admixture Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Waterproofing Admixture Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Waterproofing Admixture Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Waterproofing Admixture Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Waterproofing Admixture Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Waterproofing Admixture Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Waterproofing Admixture Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Waterproofing Admixture Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Waterproofing Admixture Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 169: The Middle East Waterproofing Admixture Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Waterproofing Admixture Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Waterproofing Admixture: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Waterproofing Admixture in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian Waterproofing Admixture Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Waterproofing Admixture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Waterproofing Admixture Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Waterproofing Admixture Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Waterproofing Admixture Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Waterproofing Admixture Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Waterproofing Admixture in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Waterproofing Admixture Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Waterproofing Admixture Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Waterproofing Admixture

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Waterproofing Admixture Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Waterproofing Admixture

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 195: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Waterproofing Admixture Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Waterproofing Admixture Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Waterproofing Admixture Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Waterproofing Admixture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Waterproofing Admixture Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Waterproofing Admixture Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Waterproofing Admixture Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Waterproofing Admixture Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Waterproofing Admixture Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960475/?utm_source=GNW



