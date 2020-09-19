New York, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waterborne Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960469/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$25.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Waterborne Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
Alkyd Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR
In the global Alkyd segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 303-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960469/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Waterborne Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Waterborne Coatings Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Waterborne Coatings Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Acrylic (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Acrylic (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Acrylic (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Polyester (Resin) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Polyester (Resin) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Polyester (Resin) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Alkyd (Resin) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Alkyd (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Alkyd (Resin) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Epoxy (Resin) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Epoxy (Resin) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Epoxy (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Polyurethane (Resin) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Polyurethane (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Polyurethane (Resin) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: PTFE (Resin) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: PTFE (Resin) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: PTFE (Resin) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Resins (Resin) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Other Resins (Resin) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Resins (Resin) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Architectural (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Architectural (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Architectural (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: General Industrial (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: General Industrial (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: General Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Protective (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Protective (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Protective (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Wood (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Wood (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Wood (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Marine (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Marine (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Marine (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Waterborne Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: Waterborne Coatings Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 47: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Waterborne Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 53: Waterborne Coatings Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Waterborne Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Canadian Waterborne Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Waterborne Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Waterborne Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 59: Waterborne Coatings Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Waterborne Coatings Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Waterborne Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Waterborne Coatings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waterborne
Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 65: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Waterborne Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Waterborne Coatings in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Waterborne Coatings Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Waterborne Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Waterborne Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Waterborne Coatings Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Waterborne Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Waterborne Coatings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Waterborne Coatings Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 74: European Waterborne Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 75: Waterborne Coatings Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: European Waterborne Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Waterborne Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Waterborne Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Waterborne Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 80: French Waterborne Coatings Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: French Waterborne Coatings Market Share Shift by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Waterborne Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Waterborne Coatings Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Waterborne Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: German Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 86: Waterborne Coatings Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: German Waterborne Coatings Market Share Distribution
by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Waterborne Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Waterborne Coatings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waterborne
Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 92: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Italy
in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Waterborne Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Italian Demand for Waterborne Coatings in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Waterborne Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Waterborne Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: United Kingdom Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 98: Waterborne Coatings Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 99: United Kingdom Waterborne Coatings Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Waterborne Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: United Kingdom Waterborne Coatings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 103: Spanish Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 104: Waterborne Coatings Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019
Table 105: Spanish Waterborne Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Spanish Waterborne Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Waterborne Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 108: Spanish Waterborne Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 109: Waterborne Coatings Market in Russia in US$ Million
by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 110: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 111: Russian Waterborne Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Russian Waterborne Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Waterborne Coatings Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 116: Rest of Europe Waterborne Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 117: Waterborne Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Rest of Europe Waterborne Coatings Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 119: Waterborne Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 122: Waterborne Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Waterborne Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin:
2020-2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market Share Shift
by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Waterborne Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 130: Australian Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 131: Waterborne Coatings Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Australian Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Waterborne Coatings Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Australian Waterborne Coatings Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 136: Indian Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 137: Waterborne Coatings Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019
Table 138: Indian Waterborne Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Indian Waterborne Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Waterborne Coatings Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 141: Indian Waterborne Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 142: Waterborne Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: South Korean Waterborne Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 144: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Waterborne Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: South Korean Waterborne Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 149: Waterborne Coatings Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market
Share in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Waterborne Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 152: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Latin American Waterborne Coatings Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 155: Waterborne Coatings Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Waterborne Coatings Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Waterborne Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 158: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 159: Latin American Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Latin American Demand for Waterborne Coatings in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Waterborne Coatings Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Latin American Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 163: Waterborne Coatings Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 164: Argentinean Waterborne Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 165: Waterborne Coatings Market in Argentina: Breakdown
of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Argentinean Waterborne Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 167: Waterborne Coatings Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Argentinean Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 169: Waterborne Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 170: Brazilian Waterborne Coatings Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Brazilian Waterborne Coatings Market Share Shift by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Waterborne Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 173: Brazilian Waterborne Coatings Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Brazilian Waterborne Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 175: Mexican Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 176: Waterborne Coatings Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Mexican Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Waterborne Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Mexican Waterborne Coatings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 181: Waterborne Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America
in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 182: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Latin America Waterborne Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Latin America Waterborne Coatings Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 186: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 187: The Middle East Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 188: Waterborne Coatings Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: The Middle East Waterborne Coatings Market in US$
Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 191: Waterborne Coatings Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period
2012-2019
Table 192: The Middle East Waterborne Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: The Middle East Waterborne Coatings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 194: Waterborne Coatings Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 195: The Middle East Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 196: Iranian Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 197: Waterborne Coatings Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 198: Iranian Waterborne Coatings Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Waterborne Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Iranian Waterborne Coatings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 202: Waterborne Coatings Demand Potential in Israel in
US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 203: Israeli Waterborne Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 204: Waterborne Coatings Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Israeli Waterborne Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 206: Waterborne Coatings Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 207: Israeli Waterborne Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 208: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Waterborne Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 209: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 210: Saudi Arabian Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Saudi Arabian Demand for Waterborne Coatings in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Waterborne Coatings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Saudi Arabian Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 214: Waterborne Coatings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Resin for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: United Arab Emirates Waterborne Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 216: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Waterborne Coatings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: United Arab Emirates Waterborne Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 220: Rest of Middle East Waterborne Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 221: Waterborne Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period
2012-2019
Table 222: Rest of Middle East Waterborne Coatings Market Share
Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Waterborne Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Rest of Middle East Waterborne Coatings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 225: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 226: Waterborne Coatings Market in Africa in US$ Million
by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 227: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 228: African Waterborne Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: African Waterborne Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 230: Waterborne Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 231: Waterborne Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960469/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: