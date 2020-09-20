MARSASKALA, Malta, Sept. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectroGas Malta summed up the results of an independent audit on September 11, 2020. The results are summarized and published on the company's website. The initiators of the audit were the new Directors of the company.



Results link:

https://www.electrogas.com.mt/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/publicstatement0004-110920.pdf

The results of an internal audit of the project, estimated at approximately 500 million euros, were announced at a press conference of the consortium. There are two large-scale construction projects:

LNG regasification terminal;

a powerful gas-fired power plant located in Delimar.

The energy company officially stated that its serious, full-fledged and objective internal examination of the joint project with Siemens Projects Ventures and SOCAR Trading took place in two directions:

legal;

forensic medicine.

The investigation showed a complete absence of corruption and its signs. There are no violations of the law at any stage of Electrogas' Maltese project implementation:

power plant construction;

operating;

bidding.

The ElectroGas consortium, together with its partner and GEM (a local investor), won an expensive tender organized by the Maltese government in 2013. Representatives of Electrogas said that the company's revenue, operating under the business model of "independent of the volume of electricity producer" is a fixed fee Enemalta.

