For more than a decade, Agata Everest and Dr. Michael Everest have headlined a foundation focused on medical education and research opportunities for people all around the world. Officially known as The Everest Foundation, Agata Everest and Dr. Michael Everest's deeds are constantly recognized as outstanding gestures for important funding.





Why is there such a focus on medical education and research? It all starts with a passion Dr. Edwin A.D. Everest had while alive, and it lives on through his foundation's name.





Honoring Family





Dr. Edwin A.D. Everest had a glowing reputation as a medical professional throughout his life. He was someone who not only accomplished a lot professionally but was just as focused on helping the next generation. He understood the challenges that international students, in particular, face in the United States, and how tough it could be to achieve the loftiest of goals.





After tragically passing away in 2008, his family and friends felt that it was necessary to try to carry on his legacy in some way. That is when Dr. Michael Everest formed The Everest Foundation, and the focus connected as closest possible to what he was passionate about. That meant funding medical education efforts and helping international students have as many opportunities as possible.





Agata Everest and Dr. Michael Everest’s deeds are significantly influenced by their family. Having an opportunity to help keep Dr. Edwin A.D. Everest's name alive is something they take great pride in. It has quickly grabbed the attention of medical researchers around the globe, and particularly in the state of California.





Reaching High Goals





The high goals of the Everest Foundation have caught the attention of medical professionals everywhere. Some were initially skeptical at how much of an impact the non-profit organization would make. Still, they continue to surprise with sizable pledges and commitments to help with research, education, and general venture philanthropy.





In total, The Everest Foundation has already committed millions of dollars to meet specific funding needs. The goal is to increase its philanthropy every single year, and they are on pace to do exactly that even during a pandemic.





The foundation has inspired others to join its vision by bringing others on its board who are just as interested in helping out with the bigger picture. Some do not have any connection whatsoever to Dr. Edwin Everest, but they believe in what his foundation stands for. Having that type of power is something that could not be said even a few years ago, but in 2020, The Everest Foundation is recognized in medical circles enough to make an impact.





Getting other people to care about graduate medical education and research is a big driving force in general, . As much as the foundation donates and contributes already, there are bigger goals in place for the future. This means organizing more events, improving overall reach out, and so much more. It is hard work growing any foundation, but the people in charge deserve high praise for what they have been able to accomplish.





The world is always evolving, and there are new philanthropic needs in some way. Maybe things will change for The Everest Foundation, and their focus will switch up, but they seem very much locked in on their bigger goals right now. Growing into one of the more significant foundations in the country to help with everything certainly increases the opportunity to

