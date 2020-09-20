Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

The company is supplying globally, the majority of Dony's customers are in the following 15 countries: Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Macao, France, Germany, United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Singapore, UK, UAE and Australia.

The company is supplying globally, the majority of Dony's customers are in the following 15 countries: Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Macao, France, Germany, United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Singapore, UK, UAE and Australia.

Saigon, Vietnam, Sept. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vietnam-Based Garment Manufacturer Welcomes International Customers To Discover Its Array Of High-Quality, Affordable Products.

Dony 3-Ply Cloth Masks comes is a product of premium quality certified by the world-renowned organizations like CE, TUV, FDA, REACH and DGA on safety standards.

Dony has already sold more than 10 million masks and now has launched its standard-export Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

The Medical / Surgical Clothing provides the wearer with 360° protection at minimum cost.

Dony Garment, a garment manufacturer based in Vietnam with more than ten years of expertise in exporting high-quality garments to order, announces that it is now offering protective clothing products in response to the global COVID-19 health pandemic. Adding to Dony Garment’s line of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items, including its top-selling antibacterial cloth face masks, the manufacturer will now offer customers with disposable protective gowns and coveralls to protect the safety of the wearer and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the addition of the medical protective clothing items, Dony Garment has become the new authority in providing international customers with their high-quality and affordable manufacturing needs.

“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including medical equipment and PPE,” said Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment. “At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Singapore, France, UK, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Macao, Australia, Malaysia, UAE, Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new protective clothing items for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.”

The new Dony Protective Coverall is designed to provide head-to-toe safety protection for the wearer. Design features include a lightweight, breathable, and waterproof fabric, a siamese hood with a facial elastic opening, an elastic waistband and cuffs, durable shoe covers, and more. In addition, the Dony Isolation Gown features the same lightweight, breathable fabric as the Coverall, along with a universal fit and an easy-to-tie safety belt.

Other PPE items manufactured by Dony is the Dony Mask, a premium antibacterial cloth face mask that is washable and reusable. The three-ply mask has passed the stringent standards required to export in the USA and Europe and has achieved CE, FDA, TUV Reach, and DGA certification. Products at Dony is available for sale as wholesale, bulk, or as branded items, including a custom logo, label, or other private design.

Dony's Face Mask comes in specialized packaging and sterilised by E.O. technology that destroys the tiniest bacteria and viruses. The 3-layers technology is waterproof, filters the finest dust and protects the wearer from germs. The mask can be reused and washed up to 60 times thus saves 80% of disposable masks. Dony's face mask is made of a soft breathable fabric and is comfortable to wear that does not restrict the person from playing sports or working out in the gym.

In the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US’s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

All the products of Dony are certified by the most reliable health authorities of the world like ISO, CE, FDA, INTERTEK, TUV, DGA, TGA, Intertek. Dony focus to making available the top-quality products at the most competitive prices.

The company is supplying globally, the majority of Dony's customers are in the following 15 countries: Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Macao, France, Germany, United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Singapore, UK, UAE and Australia.

Dony Garment specializes in manufacturing garments to order and has more than ten years of export experience in uniforms, fashion, workwear, and PPE. Dony is one of Vietnam’s largest domestic uniform manufacturers, and internationally, they are one of the main suppliers for the SME (small and medium) fashion and uniform companies in the world. Based in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, the city is one of the world’s well-known garment markets that regularly exports to the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia.

For more information about Dony Garment Company, visit www.garment.dony.vn.

Henry Pham, +84985310123,

Via: Brand Story By KISS PR Press Release

Attachments