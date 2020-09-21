Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fluorotelomers Market - By Application, By Product, and By Region - Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Fluorotelomers market will register a CAGR of nearly 8.5% during the period from 2020 to 2026.



Asia Pacific Market To Reach Number One Position By 2026



The growth of the market in the sub-continent over the assessment span is due to presence of well-established textile firms in countries like China, Indonesia, Philippines, and India.



The eco-friendly features of Flurotelomers has enhanced its usage in semiconductors, photography, and metal plating. Apart from this, thriving electronics, optics, pharmacology, and repellents & surfactants sectors are expected to provide new growth avenues for the market over the forecasting years. Additionally, the products are also utilized in pizza box liners, popcorn bags, and fast food wrappers and this will drive the growth of the market over the assessment timeline. Furthermore, use of the product in metal plating sector and photography will drive the business trends.



Moreover, surge in the demand of the product in niche sectors and rise in the popularity of firefighting foams will escalate the market size in the coming years. However, harmful effects of raw materials like hexafluropropene, tetrafluroethylene, and chlorotrifluoroethylene on human health & environment has resulted in banning its use in some of these countries and this will hinder the growth of the market over the forthcoming years.



Key players profiled in the report are TCI Chemicals, Wilshire Technologies, Fluorous Technologies, DuPont, and Fluoryx Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Fluorotelomers Market, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

2.2. Fluorotelomers Market: Snapshot



Chapter 3. Global Fluorotelomers Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Fluorotelomers Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. The eco-friendly features of Flurotelomers has enhanced its usage in semiconductors, photography, and metal plating.

3.2.2. The use of the product in photography will drive the business trends

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Application

3.4.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Product



Chapter 4. Global Fluorotelomers Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Orthopedic Implants Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



Chapter 5. Global Fluorotelomers Market- Application Analysis

5.1. Global Fluorotelomers Market overview: By Application

5.1.1. Global Fluorotelomers Market Share, By Application,2019 and 2026

5.2. Food Packaging

5.3. Fire Fighting Foams

5.4. Textiles

5.5. Stain Resistants

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Global Fluorotelomers Market- Product Analysis

6.1. Global Fluorotelomers Market overview: By Product

6.1.1. Global Fluorotelomers Market Share, By Product, 2019 and 2026

6.2. Fluorotelomer Acrylate

6.3. Fluorotelomer Alcohul

6.4. Fluorotelomer Iodide



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Wilshire technologies

7.2. DuPont

7.3. TCI Chemicals

7.4. Fluorous technologies

7.5. Fluoryx Inc



