Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction in Key US States (2020 Update) - Project Insight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is tracks 12,260 construction projects in the US, both in the public and private sector, at all stages of development from announcement to execution; collectively, these projects are valued at US$3.9 trillion. The top 10 selected US states account for nearly 61% of the entire US construction market.
With annual expenditure reaching over US$1.4 trillion in 2019, the US construction industry remains one of the largest in the world. Last year, the industry added 5.6% to the US economy and employed 5.3% of the country's total full-time workforce, according to the Bureau Economic Analysis (BEA). Nevertheless, construction output fell from 2.2% in 2018 to -0.1% in 2019 as political and trade tensions between the US and China weighed on economic activity. Other factors contributing to the overall decline in the industry included a lack of skilled labor, expensive land and rising material costs.
Among the major states, construction activity declined in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois, while construction growth slowed significantly in Florida, California, Washington and Georgia. In Texas and North Carolina, by contrast, growth remained solid, increasing at an equal rate of 2.8%.
Over the past five years, states such as Florida, Georgia, Washington, California and North Carolina have posted fast construction growth, expanding at annual average rates of 7.5%, 6.5%, 5.4%, 4.2% and 4.1% respectively.
This was driven in part by an increase in investment in mixed-use properties, which have created significant opportunities in sectors such as residential, commercial, infrastructure and energy and utilities. In Florida, for example, the construction of mixed-use properties has been growing faster than in any other large US state. Other factors supporting this growth were corporate tax cuts as well as state and local authorities' push to raise funds for public works and renewable energy projects via higher gas tax and user fees.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. The US Construction Market
2. Construction in Key US States
2.1. California
2.2. Texas
2.3. New York
2.4. Florida
2.5. Illinois
2.6. Washington
2.7. Georgia
2.8. North Carolina
2.9. Pennsylvania
2.10. Ohio
3. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
