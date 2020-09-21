21 September 2020 - Stockholm | Zurich - 21Shares AG, the world’s leading issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETP), is bolstering its offering to Swedish and Scandinavian investors via Nordnet Bank’s digital platform for savings and investments.



As of last week, the two approved Xetra listings of 21Shares are available on Nordnet's platform allowing investors to access more transparent and cost effective products with exposure to bitcoin. With the 21Shares Bitcoin and Short Bitcoin ETP, 21Shares is paving the way for further expansion and is committed to providing the highest quality products to a community that is already well established. For the first time, Scandinavian investors are now in a position to take advantage of a product that gives them a positive performance when the price of bitcoin drops for a short period of time as well as a long bitcoin exposure with a low management fees of 1.49% (ABTC) per annum using conventional products they have been accustomed to for many years. This follows the success of its eleven other institutional grade crypto exchange-traded products and further cements its status as the specialist firm having the most expansive regulated product suite of crypto assets listed on stock exchanges in Europe.

Scandinavian investors were the first in Europe to enjoy crypto structured products and with time, institutional acceptance filled the market with more manufactured institutional grade products that offer added security, transparency and mostly reduced costs. With over 70% of AuM from institutional investors , 21Shares is delighted to have its products offered via a trusted and recognised broker in Sweden.



“Sweden has always been a special place for me as it was the first EU country to allow a bitcoin structure to be admitted on the Nasdaq Nordic exchange back in 2015, it is now time to present the market with the latest engineered products that are fully compliant, transparent and cost effective using crypto as underlyings. We are delighted to be working with Nordnet as their clients have always been keen users of such trading products ” said Laurent Kssis, Managing Director at 21Shares in charge of the Swedish expansion and whose foray into engineered crypto vehicles is not new in the Swedish market having listed ETNs on Nasdaq Stockholm and NGM.



Jacob Lindberg, CEO of the regulated crypto index provider Vinter Capital in Stockholm said: "We welcome additional issuers such as 21Shares to Sweden, the largest and most developed market in Europe for exchange-traded crypto products. With both long and short price exposure to Bitcoin via 21Shares' products you can finally express a prudent approach to bitcoin just like you would in conventional financial markets. Innovative crypto index products are an inevitable next step to further institutionalise the asset class."

About 21Shares

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security, cost effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs launched by 21Shares and now composed of 11 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC/21XB), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH), 21Shares XRP (AXRP), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON) and 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC/21XS). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Boerse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. 21Shares has 11 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $90 million in AuM in total listed.

Press Contact

Laurent Kssis +4144 260 8660 press@21Shares.com

Disclaimer



