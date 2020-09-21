ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has been notified that John Kelly, a director of Caledonia, has sold a total of 13,163 common shares of the Company.  Mr Kelly now holds 16,330 shares which represent a holding of approximately 0.013% of the share capital of the Company.

Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below. 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
       
a) Name John Kelly
     
2 Reason for the notification 
       
a) Position/status Director
     
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
     
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction  platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
       
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
     
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
     
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
       
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares of no par value
     
  Identification code JE00BF0XVB15
     
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of securities
       
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 
   16 September 2020 USD19.625,181 
   18 September 2020  USD19.407,982 
       
       
d) Aggregated information  
     
  - Aggregated volume 13,163
     
  - Price USD19.49
     
e) Date of the transaction 16 and 18 September 2020
     
f) Place of the transaction NYSE American LLC, NYSE ARCA, NASDAQ-NMS, BATS and off market transactions
     