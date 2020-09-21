ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has been notified that John Kelly, a director of Caledonia, has sold a total of 13,163 common shares of the Company. Mr Kelly now holds 16,330 shares which represent a holding of approximately 0.013% of the share capital of the Company.
Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Kelly
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|b)
|LEI
|21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Common shares of no par value
|Identification code
|JE00BF0XVB15
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of securities
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|16 September 2020
|USD19.62
|5,181
|18 September 2020
|USD19.40
|7,982
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|13,163
|- Price
|USD19.49
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 and 18 September 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE American LLC, NYSE ARCA, NASDAQ-NMS, BATS and off market transactions
