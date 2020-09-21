Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Air Conditioner (AC) Volume Analysis, by Types [Room AC (Split-Type(single)) & Commercial AC (PAC and VRF)] and Volume Share Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Korea is a technically advanced country, not only in Asia but in the whole world. The use of energy-efficient, IoT and advance technology will boost air conditioner market.



South Korea is a highly urbanized country with higher per capita income, and tech-savvy citizens like to use updated technology. This report covers the market for all types of air conditioner like the room air conditioner, commercial air conditioner, window ac and split ac. South Korea is the hub of white goods products multiple international companies like Samsung, LG, Hyundai are based in this country. South Korea Air Conditioner demand was more than 1,260 Thousand Units in the year 2019.



The market for Air Conditioner in South Korea is growing year on year, this growth is due to rising middle class population, increasing number of houses, buildings and other structures comprising demand of Room Air Conditioners (RAC), including window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as Commercial Air Conditioners.



This report contains Air Conditioner sales volume of houses, buildings, and other structures, and completed units including heat pump types for both cooling and heating. Portable type ACs and fan coil units used for a hydronic system are excluded in the report.



In the report Room Air Conditioner sales volume consist window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as residential-use multi systems. Commercial Air Conditioners demand consists of commercial-use medium/large-sized split type ACs, remote condenser type ACs, single packaged ACs, and VRF systems, including unitary type ACs and unitary type heat pumps.



